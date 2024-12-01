'We still have a laugh - it's what keeps us going'

"I have got MND"

These four words are what Andy Brassington and Fraser Balmain heard from their respective best friends, the former cricketer David 'Syd' Lawrence and ex-rugby player Ed Slater.

The two sportsmen have opened up about how they laugh and cry with their former team-mates, who are facing life's final whistle after being diagnosed with the cruel illness for which there is no cure.

Fraser Balmain (L) and Andy Brassington have opened up about supporting their best friends who have Motor Neurone Disease [BBC]

Ex-rugby league star Kevin Sinfield is taking part in his latest challenge to raise money for MND charities in memory of his friend Rob Burrow by running seven ultra marathons in seven regions in seven days.

On Monday, Sinfield, who is now the England rugby union defence coach, is due to run from Gloucester to Bristol and will meet former Gloucestershire and England cricketer David Lawrence along the way.

David 'Syd' Lawrence (L) and Andy Brassington played cricket for Gloucestershire [Andy Brassington]

When Andy Brassington was a first-class wicketkeeper he was more worried about LBW than MND.

He shared a dressing room with David Lawrence, one of the fastest bowlers in the game. Strong, fit and invincible.

After David left cricket, he trained as a body builder and became an over-fifties champion. But a recent MND diagnosis has been devastating.

David 'Syd' Lawrence played five Test matches for England [Gloucestershire County Cricket Club]

"When people see him for the first time they're amazed," said Andy.

"It's affected him quite quickly. But he's still got that lovely smile and a great sense of humour."

David Lawrence's England career ended when he injured his knee in his fifth and final Test appearance against New Zealand in February 1992 [Getty Images]

I'm chatting to Andy at the county ground in Bristol, the home of his old club, Gloucestershire.

After Covid, he initiated weekly Walkers and Talkers sessions, where people come to stroll round the pitch and put the world to rights.

Most of the crowd are men who have found that it's okay to talk about not just sport but feelings too. Even their fears.

Andy has invited a fellow professional sportsman - Fraser Balmain, a rugby player straight out of central casting. He's a mountain of a man and currently plays prop forward for Saracens in the Premiership.

Fraser - who's nursing a tooth extraction - sips gingerly on a mug of coffee and talks about his mate, Ed Slater. They played together at Gloucester where Ed was very much an "alpha male".

Ed - who is only 36 - was diagnosed with MND in 2022.

He enjoyed a successful rugby career with the Cherry and Whites, played more than 100 matches for Leicester Tigers and represented England Saxons, but now relies on care for even the basics of life.

Fraser (L) and Ed were part of a group who completed a charity bike ride in 2022 [BBC]

Ed Slater was diagnosed with MND two years ago [Getty Images]

Fraser told me their friendship was based on banter when they were on the field. And that hasn't changed.

"It's incredibly tough to see. He's fought MND with the same ferocity that he played with on the rugby pitch," he said.

"He's still the same bloke. We still have a laugh.

"A lot people don't realise with MND that they're exactly the same mentally and they've got the same sense of humour that they always have.

"That's the great thing of friendship really that even through tough times he will still take the mick out of me.

"I spent every day with him when I played at Gloucester. We would sit down and have a laugh.

"Now we chill together. We have a laugh and that will never change," Fraser added.

Ed Slater launched the 4Ed campaign following his diagnosis [PA]

Hearing about Ed's plight is particularly moving for me. I have never met him but he's the same age as my own son.

He is six foot five, when he was playing weighed 18 stone, and good looking. That this wretched illness has taken away his dreams is heartbreaking.

Fraser continued: "I remember when Ed first started wondering about some twitches down his arm.

"In rugby, that's not too uncommon. I've had it when I have hurt my neck. I was on holiday in Barbados when he called me and told me it was MND.

"This is what I find so difficult with MND. With other illnesses you can put a positive spin on that.

"Cancer for example you can say we can fight this. With MND there isn't a cure. I didn't know what to say. He was the first one to speak and say we have got to crack on with it."

Fraser and Ed have been friends for many years [BBC]

Andy puts an arm on Fraser's massive shoulders.

"It was a similar story with Syd. When it's your mate you are with and you are hugging him you can see the physical difference and Syd's exactly the same," he said.

"Bit by bit he's got smaller. But you are spot on, that laughter and fun and taking the mickey, that's what keeps us going.

"I think for Syd and for Ed and all the people going through this - it's knowing people are out there caring. We're there if you need us. If you want to talk give us a shout."

Outside the clubhouse, the walk and talk session comes to an end.

Everyone I speak to says they feel better for having a chat. I sense that Andy and Fraser have benefitted from sharing experiences too.

They are both trying to raise money for their friends and explain the importance of talking and caring.

As I drive away, the thought occurs to me.

This isn't only friendship. It's love actually.

