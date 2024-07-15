Stithians Show continues 190-year tradition

The Stithians Show - said to be Cornwall's biggest one-day agricultural event - is set to return for another year.

The show has been running since 1834 and will open again later at Stithians Showground.

Show chairman Nigel Vague said he was expecting about 15,000 to 18,000 visitors.

For those attending, he said there was an "excellent traffic management team" so there "won't be any problems with transport".

Discussing what visitors could expect, Mr Vague said: "We cover everything from cattle, horses, sheep and we got pigs this year, which is a big new section for us."

However, one absentee at this year's show is the poultry following bird flu fears.

"We made it [the decision] in good time as we could see there was going to be a problem so unfortunately, we had to make that decision," said Mr Vague.

He said the organisers were "sorry" to not have poultry but that he did not think it would affect visitor numbers.

Mr Vague said: "There are plenty of other attractions and other things, like the dog show, goats, sheep - there is just plenty for people to see."

Follow BBC Cornwall on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

More stories like this

Related internet links