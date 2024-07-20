While sometimes you need an intense, indulgent treat, sometimes all you need is something simple yet delicious to satisfy your sweet tooth. Whether you want a no-frills dessert after dinner, a sweet afternoon snack, or the perfect accompaniment for your tea, shortbread cookies are an excellent (albeit often underrated) option. But, not all of the shortbread cookies you'll find at your local grocery store are created equal — and we think Lorna Doone takes the cake (or, in this case, the cookie) as the best store-bought option.

Lorna Doones have everything you could ever want in a store-bought cookie when you don't have time to make your own shortbread. They're rich, balanced, and perfectly crumbly. A touch of salt adds the perfect savory note to balance out the sweetness. With a dense, slightly sandy (in a good way) texture and the melt-in-your-mouth quality shortbread is known for, Lorna Doone cookies are a testament to how simple ingredients can shine.

Why We Love Lorna Doones

Lorna Doone is one of the top-selling shortbread brands, and we understand why. It's certainly on the top of our ranking of store-bought shortbread cookies. These cookies don't come in big boxes. Instead, they're sold in snack packs, which helps keep them fresh and crumbly rather than going dry and stale. Plus, the individual serving size makes them perfect to throw in a lunchbox or take on the go.

Unlike in some types of shortbread, you won't find nuts, chocolate chips, or lemon in these cookies, as the list of ingredients sticks to the classic shortbread template. You can enjoy them straight from the package or dunk them in a cup of tea. They make a great base for pie crusts, like in this vanilla and honey shortbread pie. Their crumbly texture also makes them perfect for crushing up and adding to parfaits or for adding some sweetness to a yogurt bowl.

Interesting Facts About Lorna Doone Shortbread Cookies

Shortbread is a classic cookie, and Loorna Doone is a classic brand that's been around since 1912. It's produced by Nabisco and is a subsidiary of Modelez International. If you're wondering how Lorna Doone cookies got their name, you'll find that the history is a bit blurry. The cookies were allegedly named after a popular romance novel of the time called "Lorna Doone." The novel's title character was seen as a symbol of Scottish heritage, as was shortbread. However, Lorna Doones were thought to have been invented by an Irish immigrant couple in Chicago, and the company is unable to confirm the brand name's origin story.

Although the history behind the name is a bit murky, Lorna Doone cookies have made a clear appearance in American pop culture history. The cookies were featured in a cartoon in 1939 called "Mickey's Surprise Party," a short that doubled as an ad for Nabisco.

