How storms affect our mental health and what to do about it

The UK is currently being battered by Storm Éowyn, but what impact could this have on our mental health? (Getty Images)

January 2025 has been quite the month for the UK. First we had warnings of a weather bomb to contend with, followed swiftly by freezing temperatures and now the UK is being battered by Storm Eowyn.

Residents have been urged to stay at home while schools have been closed and people warned not to travel on Friday, as the severe weather threatens to pose a danger to life in parts of the UK.

Red weather warnings are in place for Scotland and Northern Ireland on Friday amid predictions the storm could damage buildings, uproot trees and cause power cuts. On Friday morning, forecaster Met Eireann said a wind speed of 114mph was recorded in Ireland, the fastest since records began.

With hundreds of flights cancelled and shops closed, it's not difficult to appreciate how extreme weather, like storms, can affect our everyday lives and travel plans, but they also have an impact on our wellbeing.

Experts say stormy weather can have an impact on mental wellbeing. (Getty Images)

How does stormy weather impact our mental health?

According to clinical psychologist Dr Joanne Porter, the sudden onset of stormy weather like the UK is currently battling can have a more intense impact on our mental health, particularly for those already experiencing a low mood.

"Winter blues (low mood, lack of energy and motivation), are experienced by many people and tend to last a few weeks," she previously told Yahoo UK. "Lots of factors can underly these feelings, including shorter periods of daylight and overcast and rainy days."

Extreme weather, including storms, can cause stress on our bodies, particularly if we're not prepared for them.

Despite our resilience, many of us can be sensitive to the change and uncertainty unexpected events can generate.

"Storms definitely impact our moods, particularly when we're not necessarily prepared and ready for them," explains Danny Zane, integrative therapist and counsellor.

"They can upend many things in our life (getting to places on time, ruining social plans, affecting work schedules, etc) and this can impact our moods in many ways."

Zane tells Yahoo UK storms can also bring our mindsets down. "For example, feeling: 'Everything is bad, there is no end.' We can sometimes carry this feeling over to our personal lives, for example: 'My life feels stormy, it's never-ending'."

It's not all doom and gloom, there are some mental wellbeing positives to stormy weather. (Getty Images)

Suddenly having to relinquish control of our lives, even of the most simple things, can also impact our wellbeing.

But the main culprit for the mood dip, Zane says, is the enforced time spent at home sheltering from the storm, particularly if you were looking forward to a now cancelled event this weekend.

"We may feel low when staying indoors during bad weather due to reduced sunlight, limited physical activity, and social isolation," he explains. "We can end up with cabin fever, making us feel trapped."

But it isn't all storm doom and gloom, in fact, there can be some positives of the extreme weather the UK has been experiencing recently.

"Plus points can be the excitement that some experience in a storm and the wow factor of nature playing out around us, with all the drama storms can bring," Zane explains.

"It can also make us feel closer to nature," he adds. "Finally, it gives us an opportunity to use this time for reflection and thought, a break from our normal routines."

Experts advise trying to embraced the enforced home-time. (Getty Images)

What to do if you're feeling storm-low

If you're more of a crisp winter kinda person and the bad weather is taking its toll, there are some ways you can help boost your wellbeing.

1. Recognise the impact the weather is having

"While you probably can’t ‘beat’ the winter blues, understanding that they are there and ‘normal’ can help you to work with them," Dr Porter explains.

2. Get healthy

Both nutrition and activity are known predictors of positive mental wellbeing. "Keep active [indoors] and gradually increase your intake of fruit and vegetables," Dr Porter adds.

3. Up your ZZZs

Sure it is difficult to sleep with wind and rain battering our homes, but with better weather on the horizon now is a good time to try to increase your shuteye.

"Poor sleep also negatively affects mood," Dr Porter explains. "Good sleep positively impacts mood, so make sure you are getting enough."

Exercising at home can help improve our mood during the stormy weather. (Getty Images)

4. Flip your mindset

Negative thinking can make people feel low, so it's worth trying to think positively. Dr Porter suggests recording three good things at the end of each day to balance out any negative thoughts you have about yourself or your situation.

5. Schedule some fair-weather fun

Dr Porter advises planning things in your diary for when the bad weather ends. “Evidence shows that having something to look forward to can also increase wellbeing, so start planning your next fun thing,” she adds.

