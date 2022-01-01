11 new movies, series to watch in Canada this January: Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video

Looking for more celebrity and entertainment news? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

From season two of HBO's "Euphoria" to Marvel's "Eternals," check out the top new series and movies to stream in January.

Welcome to 2022 and a whole new selection of content to keep you occupied this season.

Along with the final season of "Ozark," Netflix is giving us plenty of material to binge-watch thanks to the dark comedy series, "The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window" starring Kristen Bell.

Other notable mentions hitting screens in January are the "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts" special on Crave, where fans can watch the cast reunite as the film franchise celebrates 20 years since its initial release in 2001.

Below, check out the full list of our top picks to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Apple TV+!

Best movies and shows to watch on Netflix

Ozark: Season 4. Image via Netflix

Freedom from the cartel is seemingly within reach, but fraying family bonds may prove to be the Byrdes' ultimate undoing. The series stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney. Streams Jan. 21.

The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window. Image via Netflix

A heartbroken artist Anna (Kristen Bell) has an overactive imagination as she obsesses over a hunky neighbour across the street and witnesses a murder. Or did she? The series also stars Michael Ealy, Tom Riley and is produced by Will Ferrell. Streams Jan. 28.

The Royal Treatment. Image via Netflix

New York hairdresser Izzy receives the chance of a lifetime when asked to work at the wedding of a charming prince. When sparks between them fly though, will love or duty prevail? The film stars Laura Marano and Mena Massoud. Streams Jan. 20.

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness. Image via Netflix

Following the success of his podcast of the same name, "Queer Eye" star Jonathan Van Ness dives into topics ranging from from snacks to wigs in this series featuring experts and special guests. Streams Jan. 28.

Best movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. Image via Sony Pictures

When Van Helsing’s (Jim Gaffigan) mysterious invention, the 'Monsterification Ray,’ goes haywire, Drac and his monster pals are all transformed into humans, and Johnny (Andy Samberg) becomes a monster. With help from Mavis (Selena Gomez), the heat is on to find a way to switch themselves back before their transformations become permanent. Streams Jan. 14.

Tender Bar. Image via Amazon Studios

Directed by George Clooney and starring Ben Affleck and Tye Sheridan, "The Tender Bar" is based on the best-selling book and tells the story of J.R. (Sheridan), a fatherless boy growing up in the glow of a bar. Streams Jan. 7.

Best movie to watch on Disney+

Eternals. Image via Walt Disney Studios

Marvel Studios’ star-studded “Eternals” follows a group of heroes who have been protecting the Earth since its inception. When monstrous creatures called the Deviants mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again. Directed by Chloé Zhao, the film stars Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, and Salma Hayek. Streams Jan. 12.

Best series to watch on Apple TV+

The Afterparty. Image via Apple TV+

This series is a murder-mystery comedy set at a high school reunion afterparty. Each of the eight episodes will feature a re-telling of the same night, told through a different character’s perspective. Streams Jan. 28.

Best series to watch on Crave

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts. Image via Crave

Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson join filmmaker Chris Columbus and other cast members as they travel back to Hogwarts for the first time to celebrate the anniversary of the franchise’s first film. This reunion special tells an enchanting making-of story through all-new, in-depth interviews, and cast conversations, inviting fans on a journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time. Streams Jan. 1.

Euphoria - Season 2. Image via Crave

"Euphoria" returns for a highly anticipated second season, where 17-year-old Rue (Zendaya) must find hope while balancing the pressures of love, loss, and addiction. Streams Jan. 9 with new episodes weekly.

Peacemaker. Image via Crave

Written and directed by James Gunn and starring John Cena, the series explores the origins of the character that Cena first portrayed in Gunn’s 2021 film, "The Suicide Squad." Streams Jan. 13.

