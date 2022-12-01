13 new movies, series to watch in Canada this December: Netflix, Disney+ and more

Queue up these new titles hitting streaming services in Canada this December.

The final month of 2022 has arrived, bringing with it a fresh slate of new movies and shows to binge on — especially now that the temperature has dropped.

Some of Netflix's most highly anticipated shows return, including "Emily in Paris," for a third season and "Too Hot to Handle" returning for season four.

With award season around the corner, some gems that premiered at TIFF and festivals around the world are also available stream from the comfort of your own home: catch "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" on Netflix, along with Guillermo del Toro's "Pinocchio."

Below, check out the full list of our top picks to stream on Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video in Canada this month.

Week of Dec. 1

Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 1. Image via Netflix

For Kate and Tully, no obstacle is too big when it comes to their lifelong friendship. But is there one mistake that could tear them apart forever? Starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke. Streams Dec. 2 on Netflix.

Lady Chatterley's Lover. Image via Netflix

Unhappily married aristocrat Lady Chatterley begins a torrid affair — and falls deeply in love — with the gamekeeper on her husband's country estate. Streams Dec. 2 on Netflix.

Three Pines. Image via Prime Video

Adapted from Louise Penny’s New York Times best-selling Chief Inspector Gamache series, "Three Pines" follows Chief Inspector Armand Gamache (Alfred Molina) as he investigates cases that happen beneath the idyllic surface of the Quebec village of Three Pines. Streams Dec. 2 on Prime Video.

Week of Dec. 5

Too Hot to Handle: Season 4. Image via Netflix

Season 4 of this addictive reality series returns to Netflix this month. Another set of singles arrives for a retreat at a new villa, where they'll have to say no to their natural urges in order to win big. Streams Dec. 7 on Netflix.

Amsterdam. Image via Disney+.

This original crime epic follows three close friends (Margot Robbie, Christian Bale and John David Washington) who find themselves at the centre of one of the most shocking secret plots in American history. Streams Dec. 7 on Disney+.

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio. Image via Netflix

Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro breathes new life into the classic story of a wooden puppet brought to life as a real boy in this stunning stop-motion musical tale. Streams Dec. 9 on Netflix.

Week of Dec. 12

The Banshees of Inisherin. Image via Disney+.

On a remote island off the coast of Ireland, Pádraic is devastated when his buddy Colm suddenly puts an end to their lifelong friendship. With help from his sister and a troubled young islander, Pádraic sets out to repair the damaged relationship by any means necessary. Streams Dec. 14 on Disney+.

BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths. Image via Netflix

An acclaimed journalist and documentarian goes on a dreamlike journey to reconcile with the past, the present and the future of his Mexican identity. Streams Dec. 16 on Netflix.

The Recruit. Image via Netflix

A fledgling lawyer (Noah Centineo) at the CIA becomes enmeshed in dangerous international power politics when a former asset threatens to expose dangerous secrets: namely, the nature of her relationship with the agency unless they exonerate her of a serious crime. Streams Dec. 16 on Netflix.

Week of Dec. 19

Emily in Paris: Season 3. Image via Netflix

A year after moving to Paris for her dream job, Emily (Lily Collins) arrives at a career and romantic crossroads that will force her to decide where her future lies. Streams Dec. 21 on Netflix.

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Season 3. Image via Prime Video

Jack Ryan (John Krasinski) is back, and this time he's working as a CIA case officer in Rome. When he is tipped off that a secret plan to restore the Soviet Empire is being resurrected more than 50 years after it was thought to have been shut down, Jack embarks on a mission to confirm the intelligence. Streams Dec. 21 on Prime Video.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Image via Netflix

In the follow up to Rian Johnson's "Knives Out," Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colourful suspects. Starring Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kate Hudson and Kathryn Kahn. Streams Dec. 23 on Netflix.

Week of Dec. 26

White Noise. Image via Netflix

Based on the book by Don DeLillo, "White Noise" dramatizes a contemporary American family’s attempts to deal with the conflicts of everyday life, while grappling with the mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world. Streams Dec. 30 on Netflix.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.