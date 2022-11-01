13 new movies, series to watch in Canada this November: Netflix, Disney+ and more

From festive to funny, we've rounded up 13 of the best movies and shows to stream in November.

The countdown to the holidays has officially begun, and streaming services are gifting us with favourites — both old and new.

Two highly anticipated TIFF titles are finally releasing on streaming platforms — "My Policeman," starring Harry Styles and Emma Corrin, on Prime Video; and "The Swimmers," the opening film at TIFF, streaming on Netflix.

Netflix is also kicking off the holidays with Lindsay Lohan in her Christmas original film, "Falling For Christmas," while Apple TV+ is bringing "Spirited," a hilarious musical twist on the classic Dickens tale "A Christmas Carol," told from the perspective of ghosts.

Below, check out the full list of our top picks to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+ and CBC Gem in Canada this month.

Week of Nov. 1



Enola Holmes 2

Enola Holmes 2. Image via Netflix

Enola (Millie Bobby Brown) takes on her first official case as a detective, but to solve the mystery of a missing girl, she'll need help from friends — and brother Sherlock. Streams Nov. 4 on Netflix

My Policeman

My Policeman. Image via Prime Video

A story of forbidden love and changing social conventions, "My Policeman" follows three young people – policeman Tom (Harry Styles), teacher Marion (Emma Corrin) and museum curator Patrick (David Dawson)– as they embark on an emotional journey in 1950s Britain. Streams Nov. 4 on Prime Video

Causeway

Causeway. Image via Apple TV+

"Causeway" is an intimate portrait of a soldier (Jennifer Lawrence) struggling to adjust to her life after returning home to New Orleans. Emmy and Tony Award nominee Brian Tyree Henry co-stars alongside Lawrence. Streams Nov. 4 on Apple TV+

Week of Nov. 7

The Crown: Season 5

The Crown: Season 5. Image via Netflix

Diana and Charles wage a media war. The monarchy’s role is up for debate. Welcome to the '90s — and Queen Elizabeth II's biggest challenge to date. Streams Nov 9. on Netflix

Falling for Christmas

Falling for Christmas. Image via Netflix

After losing her memory in a skiing accident, a spoiled heiress lands in the cozy care of a down-on-his-luck widower and his daughter at Christmastime. Streams Nov. 10 on Netflix

Week of Nov. 14

Sort Of Season 2

Sort Of S2. Image via CBC Gem

Continuing the next chapter, the highly anticipated season 2 of "Sort Of" dives right into the heart, as the season of love. Cis/bio and chosen family love (including the roles aunties, uncles, siblings and parents play) and friend love — including the non-normative queer and gender queer relationships. And yes: the "Rachel McAdams-type of romantic love" too. This new season will ask: what does love look like? Streams Nov. 15 on CBC Gem

Dead to Me: Season 3

Dead to Me: Season 3. Image via Netflix

A hit-and-run started it all for Jen and Judy (Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini). Now another shocking crash alters the future of their ride-or-die friendship. All roads have led to this. Streams Nov. 17 on Netflix

Slumberland

Slumberland. Image via Netflix

Joined by a larger-than-life outlaw, a daring young orphan journeys through a land of dreams to find a precious pearl that will grant her greatest wish. The film stars Jason Momoa, Marlow Barkley and Chris O'Dowd. Streams Nov. 18 on Netflix

Spirited

Spirited. Image via Apple TV+

Each Christmas Eve, the Ghost of Christmas Present (Will Ferrell) selects one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits. But this season, he picked the wrong Scrooge. Clint Briggs (Ryan Reynolds) turns the tables on his ghostly host until Present finds himself reexamining his own past, present and future. For the first time, “A Christmas Carol” is told from the perspective of the ghosts in this hilarious musical twist on the classic Dickens tale. Streams Nov. 18 on Apple TV+

Disenchanted

Disenchanted. Image via Disney+

It's been more than 10 years since Giselle (Amy Adams) and Robert (Patrick Dempsey) wed, but Giselle has grown disillusioned with life in the city, so they move their growing family to the sleepy suburban community of Monroeville in search of a more fairy tale life. Unfortunately, it isn’t the quick fix she had hoped for. Suburbia has a whole new set of rules and a local queen bee, Malvina Monroe (Maya Rudolph), who makes Giselle feel more out of place than ever. Streams Nov 18 on Disney+

Week of Nov 21

The Swimmers

The Swimmers. Image via Netflix

The opening film at TIFF this year, "The Swimmers" follows the real life story of two sisters. From war-torn Syria to the 2016 Rio Olympics, the siblings embark on a risky voyage, putting their hearts and their swimming skills to heroic use. Streams Nov. 23 on Netflix

Wednesday

Wednesday. Image via Netflix

Smart, sarcastic and a little dead inside, Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) investigates a murder spree while making new friends — and foes — at Nevermore Academy. Streams Nov. 23 on Netflix

Good Night Oppy

Good Night Oppy. Image via Prime Video

Following its selection for both TIFF and VIFF, this doc tells the inspirational true story of Opportunity, a rover that was sent to Mars for a 90-day mission but ended up surviving for 15 years. The film follows Opportunity’s ground-breaking journey on Mars and the remarkable bond forged between a robot and her humans millions of miles away. Streams Nov. 23 on Prime Video

