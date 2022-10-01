11 new movies, series to watch in Canada this October: Netflix, Disney+ and more

This October, queue up these new movies and TV shows hitting streaming services. (Images via Netflix)

This month viewers are in for thrills, chills and scares as it's officially spooky season on your favourite streaming services.

In addition to horror, streaming platforms are also releasing many titles that premiered at TIFF. Netflix will be streaming the Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne flick "The Good Nurse," based on an unbelievable true story. Prime Video's "Catherine Called Birdy," directed by Lena Dunham, also premiered at TIFF and will be hitting small screens this month.

In the horror section, there's Guillermo Del Toro's "Cabinet of Curiosities," "The School for Good and Evil," and more titles to get your blood pumping.

Below, check out the full list of our top picks to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+ and Paramount Plus in Canada this month.

Week of Oct. 3

Catherine Called Bird. Image via Prime Video

This coming-of-age adventure comedy directed by Lena Dunham is set in the Medieval English village of Stonebridge, and follows Lady Catherine (known as Birdy), the youngest child of Lord Rollo and Lady Aislinn. Rollo sees his daughter as his path out of financial ruin by marrying her to a wealthy man, but Birdy is ready to put off any suitor that comes in increasingly ingenious ways. Streams Oct. 7 on Prime Video.

Luckiest Girl Alive. Image via Netflix

A writer's (Mila Kunis) big city life in New York begins to unravel when a true-crime documentary forces her to confront her personal demons as her high school history comes to light. Streams Oct. 7 on Netflix.

Significant Other. Image via Paramount+

This film follows a young couple, Harry (Jake Lacy) and Ruth (Maika Monroe), who take a remote backpacking trip through the Pacific Northwest. Despite the beautiful surroundings, things take a dark turn when they realize they may not be alone. Streams Oct. 7 on Paramount+.

Week of Oct. 12

Shantaram. Image via Apple TV+

Based on the international bestselling novel by Gregory David Roberts, "Shantaram" follows a fugitive named Lin Ford (Charlie Hunnam) through 1980s Bombay. After falling for an intriguing woman named Karla, Lin must choose between freedom or love. Streams Oct. 14 on Apple TV+.

Rosaline. Image via Disney+

This is a fresh and comedic twist on Shakespeare’s classic love story Romeo & Juliet, told from the perspective of Juliet’s cousin Rosaline (Kaitlyn Dever), who also happens to be Romeo’s recent love interest. Heartbroken when Romeo (Kyle Allen) meets Juliet (Isabela Merced) Rosaline schemes to foil the famous romance and win back her guy. Streams Oct. 14 on Disney+.

Week of Oct. 17

Love Is Blind: Season 3. Image via Netflix

The third season of Netflix's viral reality series returns to see a new cast of hopeful romantics attempt to find love while courting blindly through the walls of private pods. Streams Oct. 19 on Netflix with new episode weekly.

The School for Good and Evil. Image via Netflix

Best friends Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie) find their bond put to the test when they're whisked away to a magical school for future fairy-tale heroes and villains. The film stars Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington. Streams Oct. 19 on Netflix.

Week of Oct. 24

Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities. Image via Netflix

Just in time for Halloween scares, eight tales of terror unfold in this visually stunning, spine-tingling horror collection curated by Guillermo del Toro. Streams Oct. 25 on Netflix.

The Good Nurse. Image via Netflix

Based on an incredible true story, this film follows Amy (Jessica Chastain), a nurse and single mother who works night shifts at the ICU. When Charlie (Eddie Redmayne), a thoughtful and empathetic fellow nurse, starts at her unit, the two develop a strong friendship. After a series of mysterious patient deaths sets off an investigation that points to Charlie as the prime suspect, Amy is forced to risk her life to uncover the truth. Streams Oct. 26 on Netflix.

Wendell & Wild. Image via Netflix

From the delightfully wicked minds of Henry Selick and Jordan Peele, this animated tale follows scheming demon brothers Wendell (Keegan-Michael Key) and Wild (Peele) - who enlist the aid of teen Kat Elliot (Lyric Ross) to summon them to the Land of the Living. Streams Oct. 28 on Netflix.

All Quiet on the Western Front. Image via Netflix

Award winner Edward Berger directs this tense drama based on the bestseller by Erich Maria Remarque. The film follows 17-year-old Paul who joins the Western Front in World War I, but his initial excitement is soon shattered by the grim reality of life in the trenches. Streams Oct. 28 on Netflix.

