Street art festival announces 2024 dates

A street art festival is returning to Weston-super-Mare.

Weston Wallz will run from 31 August to 15 September, and includes large-scale artwork exhibitions and workshops.

The event, run by Upfest, is backed by Weston Town Council and Arts Council England

A new scheme aimed at supporting local art will also be introduced at the festival.

This year 18 new works of street art will pop up across the town, adding to the already existing 46 murals created since the launch of the festival in 2021.

The full line-up of local and international artists taking part will be announced at a later date.

Locals and fans can watch these artists in action from 4 September to 13 September on the official trail

Steve Hyles is the co-founder of Upfest.

He said: "We're incredibly proud to be invited back to Weston-super-Mare this summer.

"It's become a second home for the Upfest crew and expanding Weston's collection of world-class public artworks gives us huge pleasure, not least because of the warm welcome we've always received from the local community.”

There will also be a number of free workshops including introductions to spray painting and character drawing.

Upfest will also introduce their new ScaleUP programme- through which two local artists will get an opportunity to be mentored by the street artists taking part in the festivals.

