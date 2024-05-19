Street art festival to transform Leicester city centre

A street art festival will see more than 30 new murals created in Leicester city centre.

The city is set to be transformed during the Bring the Paint festival, which launches on Monday.

Some of the world's most renowned street artists will work on buildings over seven days, with thousands expected to visit the city.

Leicester mayor Sir Peter Soulsby said he was "excited" to host the festival for the fourth time.

Artistic director of Bring the Paint, Izzy Peacock, said since its inception in 2017, it had "dramatically reinvented Leicester's visual landscape".

"Our world-class line-up speaks for itself, and we are proud to be working with such an incredible selection of artists," she said.

"The festival is set to be one of the biggest street art events in the UK this year."

Visitors will have the chance to watch artists work live as well as visit workshops and take part in events.

The four main hubs for the festival are at The Mill by Frog Island, Haymarket, Jubilee Square and the LCB Depot in Rutland Street.

Mr Soulsby, said: "Leicester hosted the first Bring the Paint event in 2017, and the amazing results of that can still be seen in the city centre today."

