Stretch in Style With CELINE's New Pilates Collection

CELINE just vowed to level up your fitness game once and for all, with the launch of its new Pilates collection. Featuring a range of yoga mats, kettle bells, dumbbell weights and -- hear us out -- a Triomphe Canvas Reformer machine, the collection offers an elevated take on traditional fitness equipment, encouraging us to live out our hot girl summer dreams.

Celebrating the luxurious release is a sleek campaign starring the ultimate it-girl and model, Kaia Gerber. Shot in Malibu (of course,) the campaign sees Gerber captured in a chic black and white color scheme, decked out in the latest ready-to-wear collection, with her trusted yoga mat in tow.

The new collection is currently slated for release exclusively at Soho, Rodeo Drive and Miami stores in October. Take a look at the offering above and head to CELINE's website for more information.

While you're here, check out the latest release from SKIMS and Nicola Coughlan.