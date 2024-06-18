Stretch in Style With CELINE's New Pilates Collection

Navi Ahluwalia
·1 min read

CELINE just vowed to level up your fitness game once and for all, with the launch of its new Pilates collection. Featuring a range of yoga mats, kettle bells, dumbbell weights and -- hear us out -- a Triomphe Canvas Reformer machine, the collection offers an elevated take on traditional fitness equipment, encouraging us to live out our hot girl summer dreams.

Celebrating the luxurious release is a sleek campaign starring the ultimate it-girl and model, Kaia Gerber. Shot in Malibu (of course,) the campaign sees Gerber captured in a chic black and white color scheme, decked out in the latest ready-to-wear collection, with her trusted yoga mat in tow.

The new collection is currently slated for release exclusively at Soho, Rodeo Drive and Miami stores in October. Take a look at the offering above and head to CELINE's website for more information.

