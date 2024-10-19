Strictly 2024: Who topped the leaderboard in Week 5 following controversy?

Last week's Strictly Come Dancing was a show-stopper, with Tasha Ghouri earning the first tens of the series – three of them, in fact – and Paul Merson showcasing that he could be a dancer.

However, the episode also proved to be slightly controversial with many noticing Katya Jones moving her partner, Wynne Evans' hand away from her waist. Viewers also noticed the dancer turning the opera singer down for a high-five, prompting plenty of comments.

The pair have since rubbished claims of a feud, with Katya saying the incidents were an "inside joke" between the pair. Wynne, on his BBC Radio Wales show said he was "heartbroken" over the response.

BBC staff, employed in the wake of allegations against Giovanni Pernice and Graziano Di Prima, have checked in with the pair and are taking no further action.

Follow along with HELLO! to find out the leaderboard…