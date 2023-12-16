Strictly Come Dancing 2023: the Final – Ellie Leach wins

Belle of the ballroom: Ellie Leach and partner Vito Coppola lift the glitterball trophy - Guy Levy/BBC

Three finalists, nine dances, one winner. A particularly dramatic season of Strictly reached its thrilling climax on Saturday night as Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola lifted the glitterball trophy.

Going into the final, it felt like Leach’s to lose: the actress was the bookies’ favourite, and had consistently been supported by both the judges and the public. Yet she nearly did lose it, as her showdance ended with a bungled lift. She fought back though with a fab-u-lous American smooth – finally scoring the perfect 40 which had eluded her all season.

That roller coaster run contributed to a genuinely exciting contest, which also saw Layton Williams pulling out yet more astonishing tricks in his showdance, while Bobby Brazier narrowed the gap by improving in his repeated dances and reducing everyone to tears with his Couple’s Choice – although the latter, dedicated to his late mother, was really an X Factor-esque manipulation too far.

Overall, Leach felt like the right winner: she’s been remarkably consistent, but has also had an interesting “journey”, growing in confidence and emerging as a strong, mature and versatile performer. Her post-Coronation Street career should be an interesting one. And rumours of romance between her and Coppola add intrigue to their very special partnership.

It was a triumphant end to a compelling season – albeit one in which the backstage drama, like Amanda Abbington’s withdrawal, threatened to upstage the ballroom action. But this high-quality final brought us back to the dancing, and to the difference that Strictly can make in people’s lives, whether they’re on that fabled floor or watching at home. Sparkle and soul: it’s a tonic in tough times.

Catch up on all the action from the grand final below.

That's all folks

And our winner is...Ellie Leach!

She was bookies’ favourite going into the final, but that showdance wobble made us all wonder.

“This is for you!” a thrilled and slightly stunned Leach declares, dedicating the glitterball trophy to her partner. We also get one more convoluted Coppola analogy for the road – there’s an iceberg, and a diamond, mamma mia!

Olly Alexander is representing us at Eurovision

As part of the unofficial Strictly/Eurovision crossover, we’ve just had this exciting announcement. What a night!

The class of 2023 is back

It’s almost time to reveal the winner, but first: this year’s cast returns to remind us of some highlights (Angela Scanlon’s Charleston! Krishnan Guru-Murthy becoming a total evangelist for dance!) and dramas (poor injured Nigel Harman has a minimal role – and I did NOT need a repeat of Eddie Kadi’s Men in Black nonsense, which somehow got this year’s first 10). Also, I had clean forgotten Les Dennis descending from the heavens on a sparkly anchor. Or maybe repressed.

Lovely to see Annabel Croft and Johannes Radebe, who might have been in this final had we not lost Amanda Abbington along the way (she snubbed this reunion too), thus reducing it to a three-person finish, and to revisit That Leg Lift from Angela Rippon – that will go down in Strictly history.

What a cast! It really has been a great season: fiercely competitive, the odd controversy to keep things interesting, and some genuinely affecting moments.

Cher says it's Christmas

Strictly and Cher: what a perfect combo. The beloved pop diva stopped by to perform her festive track DJ Play A Christmas Song, which is a proper earworm. Our pros boogied along, as we all did at home. (No? Just me?)

Everyone has danced - so who gets your vote?

Layton tops the leaderboard

A reminder that the scores mean nothing! They’re only there for guidance (as useful as nearly everyone scoring either 39 or 40 can be).

Anyhow, for the record:

Layton and Nikita – 40, 39, 40 = 119

Bobby and Dianne – 39, 39, 39 = 117

Ellie and Vito – 39, 36, 40 = 115

That’s a very unusual spot for Leach to be in, but that wobbly lift in her showdance cost her a few points, which was enough to push her into third in what has been a really impressive final.

If the judges’ scores did actually count, I would be making a bigger fuss of Brazier scoring so highly for that suspect Couple’s Choice. I might yet make a fuss if he wins off the back of it. Yes, Strictly is about the people and the “journey”, not just dance technique, but Brazier’s number really pushes us into manipulative X Factor territory.

Layton scores another 40 for his Argentine tango

Last up: Williams chose to revisit his week 8 Argentine tango, danced to Eurovision winner Tattoo by Loreen (in memorable matching purple suits). This is probably their most convincing routine as a true partnership, in hold, and it was sizzling once again – even more emotionally charged, which added to the power of it. Rather than a performance placed on top of a dance, it was movement fuelled by feeling. Gorgeous. Scores: 10, 10, 10, 10 – 40 (up from 39). My score: 10

Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin danced the Argentine tango - Guy Levy/BBC

Tears all round for Bobby

For his favourite dance, Brazier chose his week 10 Couple’s Choice set to This Woman’s Work. A cynical observer might say that’s a rather calculated pick: since it’s dedicated to his late mother, Jade Goody, it’s more about emotion than dancing, and essentially critique-proof. (Personally, I would ban Couple’s Choice from the final.) Anyhow, Brazier partners Buswell really beautifully in this number, better than the first time round, though still lacks some finesse and needs more expansive movement if we’re judging it as a contemporary dance. Scores: 9, 10, 10, 10 – 39 (up from 37). My score: 9

Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell danced their Couple's Choice - Guy Levy/BBC

Ellie finally scores 40 for a fab-u-lous American smooth

Leach got the chance to bounce back strongly with her gorgeous American smooth from week 7, danced to Ain’t That a Kick in the Head – her favourite dance of the season. This routine is just pure class, with foxtrot that motors round the floor like a Rolls-Royce, stylish jazzy accents, seamless transitions, and (thankfully) beautifully performed lifts. As Revel Horwood said: fab-u-lous! Rather touching speech from Coppola too about how it’s human to make mistake, but we stand up again. Scores: 10, 10, 10, 10 – 40 (up from 39). My score: 10

Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola danced the American smooth - Guy Levy/BBC

Layton creates a magic moment

Williams gets the jazz hands out for his showdance with Friend Like Me, aka the Genie’s big number from Disney’s Aladdin. Fun opening with a spot of close-up magic, and a smooth, Fosse-riffing style, then we’re into the pizzazz with whopping acrobatics from Williams, pyrotechnics, and a huge high kick to finish. It was two brilliant dancers performing side by side rather than two people moving as one, which is the core ethos of ballroom, but very entertaining. 9, 10, 10, 10 – 39. My score: 9

Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin performed a showdance - Guy Levy/BBC

Bobby goes to Hollywood

We’re off to the movies (again) with Brazier’s showdance set to a medley from the nearly-Best Picture Oscar-winning film La La Land. Hollywood razzle-dazzle is always a good choice for a Strictly final, though this number took a while to really get going: it opened with Brazier in his dressing room and meandered backstage before properly taking to the floor. But a nice mix of ballroom, jazz and storytelling, showing how much this youngster has absorbed during his Strictly run. Scores: 9, 10, 10, 10 – 39. My score: 9

Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell performed a showdance - Guy Levy/BBC

Ellie risks everything in her showdance

It’s showdance time – and Leach is channelling a pop diva with her Jennifer Lopez megamix, plus a fabulous sequinned catsuit with fringe. A wow opening lift, Leach flipping under Coppola legs and back up again; they’re definitely not holding back. Lovely nods to their Strictly “journey”, too, with glimpses of rumba, paso, salsa, Argentine tango and more.

More risky lifts follow, including a big climactic one that nearly ends in total disaster, as Leach stands on Coppola’s shoulders, teeters, and comes down sooner than planned. But she did incredibly well to salvage it – that shows maturity as a performer, as the judges all recognise. Craig Revel Horwood is even moved to tears. Scores: 9, 9, 9, 9 – 36. My score: 9

Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola performed a showdance - Guy Levy/BBC

The vote is now open!

A reminder that the judges’ scores are purely for guidance tonight, so it’s all down to the audience.

Layton makes big strides in ballroom

The judges’ pick for Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin: his week 2 quickstep to Puttin’ On the Ritz. This is a good test for a pair who have done amazing routines, but haven’t really convinced as a ballroom partnership. This time round, they work so much better together in driving around the floor – just a shame they break hold so much, now that they’ve nailed the hold, but that’s a feature of the original choreography, and the sheer musicality is really fantastic. Scores: 10, 10, 10, 10 – 40 (up from 36). My score: 10

Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin danced the quickstep - Guy Levy/BBC

Bobby is king of the samba

The judges’ pick for Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell: his week 3 samba to Young Hearts Run Free by Candi Staton – aka his Romeo + Juliet routine from Movie Week. The panel fell in love with his snake hips, but there was definitely room for improvement. This encore version is much more controlled: more intentional arm and foot placement, better leg action, and more focussed partnering. Still flat feet in places, and they were nearly tripped up by the falling balloons, but a joyful party number. Scores: 9, 10, 10, 10 – 39 (up from 32). My score: 9

Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell danced the samba - Guy Levy/BBC

Ellie powers her way through the paso

First up with their judges’ pick: Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola, reprising their week 5 paso doble to Insomnia by 2WEI. This is a great showcase for Leach’s improved confidence: she’s now a much more equal partner for Coppola in terms of intensity, drive and physical characterisation, and she gives a blistering performance of this full-throttle routine. Most impressively, it’s passionate without ever losing control. 9, 10, 10, 10 – 39 (up from 37). My score: 10

Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola danced the paso doble - Guy Levy/BBC

The pros take to the floor

Their group number begins gimmicky (true to form for this series) with much fluttering of fans, but then we get some actual cha cha cha – it’s a Christmas miracle! Big banners flutter down from the ceiling to reveal our three finalists. This is the right side of camp. Also lovely to see Amy Dowden, who has been undergoing chemotherapy, back in the pro ranks.

Our Strictly finalists 2023 - Guy Levy/BBC

The first of many, many, many montages

The final begins with a particularly irritating, portentous montage featuring the finalists doing slo-mo strides, backed by overwrought classical music that suggests at least one of them wound up walking off a cliff.

Claudia Winkleman is dressed to impress

The Strictly presenter shared a sneak peek of her sparkly final outfit on her Instagram.

Shirley Ballas is bringing the glam too.

Esther Rantzen says Layton's experience is 'unfair'

It’s an age-old Strictly debate: should we only have contestants with absolutely no dance training, to make it a more even field? I’ve written about this before – I think the show works best with a range of contestants, and everyone comes in with some kind of advantage, whether an athlete’s stamina or a presenter’s comfort in front of the camera.

This year, that discussion has become particularly fervent with the inclusion of Layton Williams, who has previously performed in demanding stage musicals like Billy Elliot and Everybody’s Talking About Jamie. Esther Rantzen, who was herself a Strictly contestant, has now weighed in.

In a letter to the Telegraph, Rantzen said: “A professional dancer like the brilliant Layton Williams should never be given a role as a contestant in Strictly.” She adds: “It’s unfair to all the others, and to the viewers.”

Read more about Rantzen’s views, plus Williams’s response to what he calls the “keyboards warriors”.

Esther Rantzen is not on Team Layton - Adam Lawrence

Making Strictly history

Whatever the result tonight, it will break new ground for Strictly. Williams and partner Nikita Kuzmin have the potential to be the first ever same-sex winners, while 20-year-old Brazier would become the youngest-ever winner.

None of the three professionals in the final have ever won before, so one of Kuzmin, Vito Coppola or Dianne Buswell will (deservedly) hoist the glitterball trophy for the first time.

Could Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin make Strictly history? - Guy Levy/BBC

The dark side of ballroom dancing

It’s not all sequins and smiles – at least not at the professional end of the spectrum – as head judge Shirley Ballas recently revealed on Desert Island Discs. Nicola Rayner delves into this fiercely competitive world, hearing from former Strictly pro Robin Windsor and more about politics, corruption, vast costs, body-shaming and backstabbing.

Read all about the dark side of ballroom here.

Shirley Ballas shared her difficult experiences on Desert Island Discs - Guy Levy/BBC

Hear from last year’s champion

How does it feel to win Strictly, and how does it change your life? One man who knows all about that is 2022 champion Hamza Yassin, the gentle wildlife presenter who won the nation’s hearts last year and eventually lifted the glitterball trophy with partner Jowita Przystal.

How does it feel to win Strictly, and how does it change your life? One man who knows all about that is 2022 champion Hamza Yassin, the gentle wildlife presenter who won the nation's hearts last year and eventually lifted the glitterball trophy with partner Jowita Przystal.

Hamza Yassin won Strictly 2022 with Jowita Przystal

Angela Rippon takes us behind the scenes

Abbington aside, we will get to see all of the other celebrities who made this such a wonderful series, including Annabel Croft, Krishnan Guru-Murthy, a still-injured Nigel Harman, and Angela Rippon.

Rippon gives us the inside scoop on this joyful reunion and preparations for their final dance, plus who she's backing to win, in her exclusive Telegraph Strictly diary.

Angela Rippon will be reunited with Kai Widdrington - Guy Levy/BBC

Who's getting your vote tonight?

Amanda Abbington isn’t returning

Well, I said the entire cast is back, but that’s not quite true. In keeping with her mysterious and stormy Strictly exit, Amanda Abbington will not be participating in this year’s final – a pretty significant snub. That likely means her professional partner Giovanni Pernice will miss out too.

A spokesman for the show commented: “Amanda decided to withdraw from the competition, therefore she will not be returning for the final.” Which doesn’t tell us much of anything.

There's no last dance for Amanda Abbington and partner Giovanni Pernice - Guy Levy/BBC

The 2023 cast is back

One of the great pleasures of the grand final is the chaotic group dance featuring the entire cast – from your standout favourites to those you’d entirely forgotten ever took part. They’ll all be weaved together in one big number celebrating some of their best bits.

One of the great pleasures of the grand final is the chaotic group dance featuring the entire cast – from your standout favourites to those you'd entirely forgotten ever took part. They'll all be weaved together in one big number celebrating some of their best bits.

Krishnan Guru-Murthy was one of the breakout stars of Strictly 2023 - Guy Levy/BBC

What are the final dances?

Each finalist will dance three times: two repeated dances from earlier in the season, the couple’s favourite and the judges’ pick, and one new number, the showdance.

Ellie Leach’s favourite is her week 7 American smooth to Ain’t That a Kick in the Head, which scored 39. Her judges’ pick is her week 5 paso doble to Insomnia, which scored 37 – so a slight room for improvement in both cases. She’s doing her showdance to a Jennifer Lopez megamix.

Ellie Leach is reprising her elegant American smooth - Guy Levy/BBC

Layton Williams’s favourite is his week 8 Argentine tango to Eurovision winner Tattoo (39), and his judges’ pick is his week 2 quickstep to Puttin’ On the Ritz (36) – so likewise, his scores could tick up a bit. He’s doing a showdance to Friend Like Me from Disney’s Aladdin.

Bobby Brazier’s favourite is his week 7 Couple’s Choice to This Woman’s Work, dedicated to his late mother Jade Goody (37). His judges’ pick is his week 3 samba to Young Hearts Run Free, which scored 32 – so he has the biggest opportunity to improve. His showdance is set to a medley from movie La La Land.