Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell crowned winners of Strictly Come Dancing 2024

After 13 weeks of tough competition, Strictly Come Dancing is gearing up to crown its winner with one final night on the dancefloor.

This year has seen Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell, JB Gill and Lauren Oakley, Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola and Tasha Ghouri and Aljaz Skorjanec rise above the rest to get in touching distance of the Glitterball Trophy.

Along the way, we have lost the likes of Tom Dean, Toyah Willcox, Nick Knowles, Paul Merson, Dr Punam Krishan, Sam Quek, Shayne Ward, Wynne Evans, Jamie Borthwick, Montell Douglas and Pete Wicks.

Find out who was crowned champion and more details of their dances below…

Who won?

Chris McCausland and Diane Buswell have been revealed as the winners of Strictly Come Dancing 2024. Chris and Dianne were brought to tears after the announcement was made.

Chris said: "I honestly thought I could go out in the first week or two. Diane has got so much out of me and she deserves this so much. She's just positivity, she is belief and she is one of the easiest people to be funny with.

"Unless she changes her number she's stuck with me. It's for her and everyone out there who thinks they can't do something. With opportunity, support and determination anything can happen."

Chris is the first blind person to win the competition.

Diane said: "We did this together. We did it!"

The couple received their first perfect score of the competition with their final dance to 'You’ll Never Walk Alone' by Gerry and the Pacemakers. Judge Craig Revel Horwood hugged Chris and even read him a poem about his Strictly journey so far.

The couple danced their way to the glitterball (BBC/Guy Levy)

Who danced what?

As is tradition, the final saw each couple perform three routines. The first will be a dance chosen by the judges, while the second will be a no holds barred showdance before the couples make their final bid to impress with their favourite routine of the series.

Chris McCausland will be reprising his Couple's Choice performance to Instant Karma! by John Lennon, while his showdance will be to You Get What You Give by the New Radicals. Chris chose his waltz to You'll Never Walk Alone by Gerry and the Pacemakers as his favourite dance.

Chris will be dancing some of his most emotional routines again (BBC/Guy Levy)

JB will be repeating his Viennese Waltz to Let's Go Fly a Kite from Mary Poppins as his first routine, while the star is set to boogie to a Motown medley for his showdance. The singer chose his legendary samba to Mas Que Nada by Sergio Mendes as his favourite dance.

Sarah's final routines will see her reprise her American Smooth to Heather Small's Proud, while her showdance is set to Cabaret by Metropole Orkest. Sarah's favourite dance was her cha-cha-cha to Madonna's Like a Prayer from the inaugural Icons Week.

JB and Lauren brought back their samba (BBC/Guy Levy)

Finally, Tasha will dance her near-perfect Couple's Choice to Pink's What About Us, while her showdance is Sing, Sing, Sing by Benny Goodman. Her final dance on the show will be a reprise of her American Smooth to Lewis Capaldi's Someone You Loved.

Leaderboard

The leaderboard is as follows…

1. JB Gill and Lauren Oakley: 119 – Viennese Waltz – 40 – 10, 10, 10, 10 / Showdance – 39– 9, 10, 10, 10 / Samba – 40 – 10, 10, 10, 10

1. Tasha Ghouri and Aljaz Skorjanec: 119– Couple's Choice – 39 – 9, 10, 10, 10 / Showdance – 40 –10, 10, 10, 10 / American Smooth – 40 – 10, 10, 10, 10

3. Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola: 119– American Smooth – 39 – 9, 10, 10, 10 / Showdance – 39 – 9, 10, 10, 10 / Cha-Cha-Cha – 40 – 10, 10, 10, 10

4. Chris McCausland & Dianne Buswell: 116– Couple's Choice – 38 –8, 10, 10, 10 / Showdance – 38 – 8, 10, 10, 10 / Waltz – 40– 10, 10, 10, 10

Who left last week?

Last week's semi-finals saw Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal exit the competition, with the pair finishing at the bottom of the leaderboard. The pair went up against Tasha Ghouri and Aljaz Skorjanec in the dance-off, with the judges deciding to unanimously save Tasha.

Pete and Jowita just missed out on the finals (BBC/Guy Levy)

Reflecting on his journey, the TV personality said: "It's been wild. I've been quite honest about the fact that I didn't necessarily want to do this [Strictly] in the first place, but everyone else wanted me to do it, and I am so, so glad that I did it.

"You don't always have to be the best, but if you enjoy something then why shouldn't you have a go at it? I've tried my best from day one, I said I was in for a penny, in for a pound and I've done it – it's been beautiful."