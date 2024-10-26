Strictly Come Dancing: See the leaderboard for Week 6's Halloween special

We've been loving all of the dancers on this year's Strictly Come Dancing and we've reached another milestone in this year's competition: Halloween Week!

The annual spooktacular will be filled with plenty of hair-raising performances and ghoulish moves on display. Scroll down to find out what spooky tunes our celebs will be dancing to and follow along with HELLO! to see how each star scores and where they end up on the leaderboard…

Who is dancing what?

As is expected with the Halloween special, the songs have all taken on a scarier twist than normal, and we can expect plenty of monster-filled shenanigans. We're set to see two sambas, one from fan favourite Chris McCausland and the other from standout dancer Tasha Ghouri. The pair will perform to Stayin' Alive by the Bee Gees and I Like To Move It by Reel 2 Reel respectively.

Meanwhile, Jamie Borthwick and Montell Douglas, who both topped the leaderboard last week, will be taking on an American smooth and a cha-cha-cha respectively. Jamie is set to dance to The Addams Family Theme, while Montell will be grooving to Love Potion No. 9 by The Clovers.

Last week's dance-off survivor JB Gill has a foxtrot set to Toploader's Dancing in the Moonlight, while Pete Wicks will be dancing to Frank Sinatra's That's Life as he takes on a Viennese waltz and Dr. Punam Krishan will be aiming to recapture the magic of her Movies Week dance as she performs a tango to Sweet Dreams by Eurythmics.

Sam Quek will be taking us back in time with her jive to the Time Warp from The Rocky Horror Picture Show, while Shayne Ward has a paso doble to In the Hall of the Mountain King by Grieg and Wynne Evans will be dancing the salsa to Canned Heat by Jamiroquai.

Finally, Sarah Hadland is dancing the first Argentine tango of the series, and she will be performing it to Ready or Not by Fugees.

Leaderboard Week 6

The leaderboard looks like this following the routines:

Montell Douglas & Johannes Radebe – Cha-Cha-Cha – 35 (9, 9, 9, 8) Pete Wicks & Jowita Przystal – Viennese Waltz – 31 (7, 8, 8, 8) Wynne Evans & Katya Jones – Salsa – 31 (7, 8, 8, 8) Chris McCausland & Dianne Buswell – Samba – 26 (5, 7, 7, 7) Dr Punam Krishan & Gorka Marquez – Tango – 26 (6, 7, 6, 7)

Who went home last week?

Just missing out on a spot in Halloween week was footballer Paul Merson and his dance partner Karen Hauer. The pair were at the bottom of last week's leaderboard following their samba to Car Wash.

Paul and Karen were eliminated following their dance (Guy Levy / BBC)

"I've loved every minute of it. I can dance now – I've won because I can dance, I couldn't dance before and I can half dance now. It's a bonus, absolute bonus," Paul, 56, said of his time on the show.

The pair went up against JB Gill and partner Amy Dowden, with the judges opting to unanimously save JB and Amy following the reprise of their dance.

Sunday's show

Tomorrow, we will be finding out which unlucky pairing will be the fifth couple to exit the show. However, alongside this, we will be treated to a Beetlejuice inspired routine from the professional dancers, which will see Carlos Gu take the central role as the iconic titular character.