Strictly Come Dancing: Week 10 leaderboard and results as star gets first perfect score of the series

Strictly Come Dancing is in its tenth week and the pressure was on as the starstook on two routines each!

Following the Blackpool special, the stars headed back to Elstree, where they were given the task of performing their normal routines, as well as the 'Samba-a-thon', which sawall seven of the couples on the dancefloor at the same time as they aimed to impress the judges with their moves.

Following this, the pairs were ranked first to last, earning an additional amount of points ahead of the public vote. Last time Strictly did an 'a-thon' style routine, everything descended into chaos as scores got lost and the judges announced the wrong names. Thankfully, things went a lot smoother this time around!

What are the couples dancing to?

Last week's leaderboard toppers Tasha Ghouri and Sarah Hadland took on an American smooth and rumba respectively. Tasha's dance was to Lewis Capaldi's Someone You Loved while Sarah performed to Chains by Tina Arena.

Will Pete be safe following his tango? (Guy Levy)

Chris McCausland impressed with his paso doble to El Gato Montes by Manuel Panella, while Pete Wicks aimed to survive another week with a tango to Easy Lover, which was written by Philip Bailey and Phil Collins.

Jamie Borthwick, meanwhile, danced the foxtrot to Ben E. King's Stand By Me, while JB Gill tackled a Charleston to Yes Sir! That's My Baby by Firehouse Five Plus Two.

Sarah and Vito sizzled with their rumba (Guy Levy)

Finally, Montell Douglas hoped to avoid her third dance-off as she took on a quickstep to Ella Fitzgerald's Get Happy.

Leaderboard

The leaderboard for Week 10 is as follows…

Tasha Ghouri & Aljaz Skorjanec – American Smooth – 40 (10, 10, 10, 10) JB Gill & Lauren Oakley – Charleston – 39 (9, 10, 10, 10) Montell Douglas & Johannes Radebe – Quickstep – 37 (8, 10, 9, 10) Sarah Hadland & Vito Coppola – Rumba – 36 (8, 8, 10, 10) Chris McCausland & Dianne Buswell – Paso Doble – 33 (7, 8, 9, 9) Jamie Borthwick & Michelle Tsiakkas – Foxtrot – 32 (8, 8, 7, 9) Pete Wicks & Jowita Przystal – Tango – 29 (6, 7, 8, 8)

Samba-a-thon leaderboard

And here's how the couples were ranked following the samba-a-thon.

JB Gill & Lauren Oakley Tasha Ghouri & Aljaz Skorjanec Montell Douglas & Johannes Radebe Sarah Hadland & Vito Coppola Pete Wicks & Jowita Przystal Jamie Borthwick & Michelle Tsiakkas Chris McCausland & Dianne Buswell

Who headed home?

This week, it was EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick who waved goodbye, after facing off against former Olympian, Montell Douglas. Following the news, the actor called Strictly “magic” and praised the show's cast and crew.

Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas were eliminated from the competition (BBC)

He added that his dance partner, Michelle Tsiakkas had been the "most amazing teacher" and noted that they've "laughed like you wouldn’t believe."

Who went home last week?

Last week's Blackpool special saw Wynne Evans and Katya Jones exit the show after losing to Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe in the dance-off. The judges opted to unanimously save Montell following the pair's reprisal of their dances.

Wynne departed at the Blackpool special (BBC)

In an emotional moment, Wynne said that he'd had a "wonderful" time in the ballroom. "If I can come and do Strictly and last until week nine, then anybody can get out there and dance and have a brilliant time," he continued.

"Strictly is such a brilliant family, such a precious family, that I want everybody here in this room and at home to look after it for the generations to come because it is a wonderful, wonderful thing."