Strictly fans blown away by star and call for them to 'stop being so good'

Strictly Come Dancing was back for its first elimination week and it fell to Sarah Hadland and professional partner Vito Coppola to close out the show.

The pair stunned fans with their Quickstep in the first week, and this evening the pair were taking on the fiery Paso Doble to Freed From Desire by Gala. Sarah excelled in the dance again this week, bettering herself by two points and finishing second on the joint leaderboard, and fans loved the performance.

Alongside a shocked gif, one fan posted: "Just a note to Sarah Hadland and Vito. It's WEEK TWO!!! Stop being so good!!" and a second added: "Wow #sarahhadland & @Vito__Coppola Paso Doble was absolutely amazing. Week 2 and already one of the best couples."

A third enthused: "Sarah Hadland is just the star of the season," while a fourth thought they had a winner on their hands. "Has Sarah Hadland caught the #Strictly producers off guard?" they mused. "Because they normally stick the reigning champ with an early exit the year after. Are we in a Bill Bailey situation again? Feels like the first time since then there's a chance for a back-to-back."

Sarah and Vito are proving to be a popular pair (Ray Burmiston)

Although Sarah excelled in her performance, the Miranda star didn't end up on the top of the leaderboard, with that honour instead going to former Love Island star Tasha Ghouri, whonetted an impressive score of 35 for her Viennese Waltz, the highest the dance had ever been scored in the second week.

Fans have had their eyes on the star since the first week, with many thinking that Tasha could claim the Glitterball Trophy following her dance.

Tasha also scored highly (Guy Levy)

"Dance of the night for me so far! Incredible," wrote one impressed fan, while another added: "They did so well!! What a fantastic dance."

Elsewhere on tonight's show, comedian Chris McCausland caused hilarity when he roasted resident 'mean' judge Craig Revel Horwood, while Nick Knowles returned to the ballroom following a shoulder injury from the previous week.