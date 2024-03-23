Strictly's Gemma Atkinson reveals baby Thiago's 'agony' as youngster falls ill

(Steve Meddle/Shutterstock)

Gemma Atkinson has had a stressful evening as the former Strictly finalist revealed that her baby son Thiago had picked up an ear infection.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the mum-of-two shared: "He's not teething… He has a severe ear infection. Poor fella. Hopefully his antibiotics kick in today. He's playing away now in his play pen but last night he was in agony.

Thiago has been battling an ear infection (Instagram)

"I always hate when they get poorly so little and can't tell you what's hurting / how they feel. It's so much easier when they can communicate."

Revealing how daughter Mia reacted to her younger brother being ill, Gemma joked: "Mia said yesterday: 'I think he's passed his earache onto me. Shall I stay off school and relax with GanGan?"

Gemma shared what was wrong with baby Thiago (Instagram)

In a later video, Gemma was laid out on the sofa with her young son and said: "Surely by tomorrow they should have started to work??? I mean, it's so hard giving them to him as he spits it out and wrestles his head. Most goes on his vest."

Gemma shares her baby son and young daughter with her fiancé, Strictly pro Gorka Marquez. Following the birth of Thiago last July, the couple declared their family to be "complete" but earlier in the year, Gemma teased her partner over the possibility of a third baby.

"I said to Gorka the other day just as a test while we were in bed and I went: 'Gorka, would it really be a no to another baby? What would you do if I wanted another baby?," the actress started while giggling because of her future husband's deadpan response.

Still laughing, she added: "And he just went: 'Absolutely not, Gemma'. Like point blank no, no more. I was only kidding, I don't wany anymore but I thought I'd see how far we'd get with the convo, but we got nowhere straight away."

Gemma shares Mia and Thiago with her fiance Gorka (Instagram)

Despite their decision, Gemma has still found some bittersweet moments while parenting Thiago. "Started to send my milk back (currently sat with iced cabbage on my chebs)," she shared in a video. "Bittersweet as I know it's the last time feeding for me as we're done on the baby front, so part of me is a little sad and the other part is relieved."

However, Gemma still clearly enjoys the mum life, and told HELLO! in an exclusive interview: "Oh, I'm loving it. It's just going so fast. I always think if you could bottle it up and sell it, that would be the key to everyone's happiness – that time at home with you and your baby and the family. It's obviously chaotic and you're tired at the same time but it's so wonderful as well, you don't want it to end."

The couple have ruled out any more children (Getty)

Meanwhile, daughter Mia is enjoying being an older sister, as Gemma confirmed: "She's like a mother hen; she's obsessed with him. She mucks in helping with the nappies and helps me get him dressed, which sometimes results in it taking a little bit longer than if I'm doing it on my own, but I just love the fact that she's so into him."

