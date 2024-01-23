Strictly's Janette Manrara shares heartbreak over baby Lyra: 'It's hard'

(Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Janette Manrara is currently on the road, touring the nation with the Strictly Live Tour, and although the tour's first dates allowed her to stay close to her family, the dancer will now be spending time away from her loved ones.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the mum-of-one admitted the heartbreak that she was feeling about being away from her young daughter Lyra, who was born in July. Alongside a photo of the pair cuddled up together, Janette penned: "I didn't want to move from this spot last night… Won't see her now until Sunday night."

The dancer continued: "It'll be [the] longest I've been away from her. It's hard but loving what I do and being busy helps. See you tonight Sheffield. In the meantime, I'll watch this video over and over [white heart emoji]."

Outside of Sheffield, Janette and the tour will be stopping in Newcastle-upon-Tyne and Glasgow this week before the star is able to return home to her family.

Lyra was able to pay a visit to her mum during the tour, with the mum of one sharing the sweetest video, which can you watch below, of her carrying her six-month-old daughter onto the stage alongside husband Aljaz Skorjanec, who will be caring for the tot.

Captioning the photo, the It Takes Two host penned: "Such a beautiful moment having Lyra [rose emoji] and @aljazskorjanec come to visit and get on stage w/ me. I was pregnant w/ her all of the @strictlycomedancinglive last year, so it was quite a full-circle moment to have her on stage.

"I miss them both, but so thrilled to show her one day how much mami loved doing what she did and how wonderful it is to bring so much joy to those who come watch. Feeling very blessed."

Janette and Aljaz welcomed their daughter last July and the 40-year-old was quick to return to the world of work, which sadly prompted the star to be targeted by trolls.

Back in November, the dancer made an emotional video for Morning Live, which she presents on, where she explained the negative way that she had been affected by some of the comments.

"We decided that I would return to work and Aljaz would take on the majority of the care for Lyra," Janette explained in the video. "Then six weeks after giving birth, I returned to the Morning Live studio."

She added: "I was excited and I felt really empowered being a working mum for the first time. But some people had other views. I have had a few negative comments on social media about going back to work.

"Comments like these do give me a sense of guilt because I do spend time away from Lyra. But I also think parents' situations are all completely different and they must do what's best for their children. In my situation, it works for my family but I don't understand why some parents' choices are shamed because they don't conform to parental stereotypes."