Strictly's Janette Manrara's daughter Lyra ‘looks so much like daddy’ Aljaz in adorable at-home photo

Janette with baby Lyra (Instagram)

Since welcoming their bundle of joy, Lyra Rose, in July, Janette Marara and Aljaz Skorjanec have been delighting followers with updates from their firstborn. On Wednesday, in an adorable new photo, little Lyra sparked a slew of comments from fans due to her incredible family resemblance to her dancer dad.

The infant was pictured having a snuggle with former Strictly starSara Davies, who visited the couple's family home in Cheshire for dinner. The five-month-old donned an immaculate white outfit - a beautiful babygrow adorned with a silver swan, complete with a tutu skirt, grey tights, and white shoes complete with satin bows. She even had a white headband adorned with a matching bow.

"We had a friend visit us tonight," penned Janette alongside a white love heart emoji.

Friends and fans couldn't get enough of the adorable photo. "She looks so like her daddy in that photo," one fan wrote alongside a red love heart emoji. A second added: "This is so precious I might cry [relevant emojis]." Meanwhile, a third penned: "Such a beautiful and happy girl."

Sara was delighted to see Lyra who looked so sweet in a beautiful white outfit

As well as the photo with Sara, Janette and Aljaz were also captured posing with their little one and friend. Lyra had changed out of her beautiful white ensemble and opted for a cosier outfit, which was adorned with a vibrant yellow duck.

Janette and Aljaz revealed the news their little girl arrived safely with a touching photo from the hospital on 29 July 2023. "Lyra Rose is here!!!!," penned the proud mother, alongside two red love heart and rose emojis.

Sara headed to Aljaz and Janette's house in Cheshire

The parenting duo were beaming in the snap, with mum Janette cradling their little girl, meanwhile, hands-on dad Aljaz was behind his girls with his arms around the hospital bed.

Ahead of Lyra's arrival, the couple opened up about their journey with IVF before conceiving naturally.

Little Lyra had an outfit change mid-evening

"We were preparing for IVF mentally and physically and then it was just a relief to finally have that positive test. I have so much respect for any parent that goes through IVF, not just for what it puts them through physically but mentally too."