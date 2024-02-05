Strictly's Motsi Mabuse reveals new move away from the show

Motsi Mabuse has launched Lovemore

Motsi Mabuse is a favourite on Strictly Come Dancing, but this year see the judge step out of her comfort zone, launching her beauty range, Lovemore, a collection of 10 products, including an eye cream and face serum, dedicated to embracing ageing.

Her decision to change direction has been met with surprise by some, with Motsi sharing: "People put you in a box and are like, 'Dancer, what are you doing?' But this is something I feel very strongly about."

Motsi took inspiration from her South African heritage for Lovemore, explaning: "It’s all about heritage – taking what we’ve been using for generations and putting it together to make a natural product. Every time I travel back to South Africa to visit my mum and my granny, they give us these tiny pots with cream inside.

Motsi Mabuse is going in a new direction (Kate Green/BAFTA)

“The packaging is the same colour as South Africa’s jacaranda tree, which provides one of the ingredients. It reminds me of my country and it’s a calming colour."

Taking skincare seriously

"I haven't always looked after my skin. It took a while, but in my late 20s, I was like: 'Okay, you have to start doing things,' and now I’m religious about it. I use a cleanser and then a tonic, serum, eye cream and day cream, and depending on how much time I have, I do a peel once a week. I always have sunscreen in my bag, too. At the moment, I use La Roche-Posay Anthelios 50+.”

Sharing advice with Oti

“My sisters tend to do the opposite of what I say, so I don’t advise them. I feel as though I’m the leader – it’s just that I’m the oldest, so I have to be more responsible, and when they come to me with issues, I become like a mum. I’m trying to let go of that.”

Motsi with sisters Oti and Phemelo

Motsi's must-haves

"I love the Dry Oil, because you can put it in everything – your cream, foundation or body cream. It quickly absorbs and it gives you a glow. Just tap it around your cheekbones and it works as a natural highlighter while benefiting the skin.

"I could never leave the house without lipstick – I’ve always got a nude lipstick or a red from Yves Saint Laurent. I’ve got a Lancôme mascara because I’ve been using [false] eyelashes for some time and they need to strengthen up. I always have a Charlotte Tilbury powder.”

"I have a few hair products that I use together. I mix Cantu Beauty, some homemade stuff and ORS Olive Oil. If I do a hair mask, I put my Dry Oil in it, too – it’s very good for hair. I’ve moved away from wigs a bit. In 2012, I had a relaxer [treatment] in South Africa and they burnt my scalp. Since then I haven’t straightened my hair.”

"As for fragrance, I have worn Tom Ford since I was a dancer. I started with Black Orchid and now I’ve got Soleil Blanc. Fragrance has so many memories – it’s the finishing touch and it takes me so long to find one."

