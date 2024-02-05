Strictly's Motsi Mabuse reveals new move away from the show
Motsi Mabuse is a favourite on Strictly Come Dancing, but this year see the judge step out of her comfort zone, launching her beauty range, Lovemore, a collection of 10 products, including an eye cream and face serum, dedicated to embracing ageing.
Her decision to change direction has been met with surprise by some, with Motsi sharing: "People put you in a box and are like, 'Dancer, what are you doing?' But this is something I feel very strongly about."
Motsi took inspiration from her South African heritage for Lovemore, explaning: "It’s all about heritage – taking what we’ve been using for generations and putting it together to make a natural product. Every time I travel back to South Africa to visit my mum and my granny, they give us these tiny pots with cream inside.
“The packaging is the same colour as South Africa’s jacaranda tree, which provides one of the ingredients. It reminds me of my country and it’s a calming colour."
Taking skincare seriously
"I haven't always looked after my skin. It took a while, but in my late 20s, I was like: 'Okay, you have to start doing things,' and now I’m religious about it. I use a cleanser and then a tonic, serum, eye cream and day cream, and depending on how much time I have, I do a peel once a week. I always have sunscreen in my bag, too. At the moment, I use La Roche-Posay Anthelios 50+.”
Sharing advice with Oti
“My sisters tend to do the opposite of what I say, so I don’t advise them. I feel as though I’m the leader – it’s just that I’m the oldest, so I have to be more responsible, and when they come to me with issues, I become like a mum. I’m trying to let go of that.”
Motsi's must-haves
"I love the Dry Oil, because you can put it in everything – your cream, foundation or body cream. It quickly absorbs and it gives you a glow. Just tap it around your cheekbones and it works as a natural highlighter while benefiting the skin.
"I could never leave the house without lipstick – I’ve always got a nude lipstick or a red from Yves Saint Laurent. I’ve got a Lancôme mascara because I’ve been using [false] eyelashes for some time and they need to strengthen up. I always have a Charlotte Tilbury powder.”
"I have a few hair products that I use together. I mix Cantu Beauty, some homemade stuff and ORS Olive Oil. If I do a hair mask, I put my Dry Oil in it, too – it’s very good for hair. I’ve moved away from wigs a bit. In 2012, I had a relaxer [treatment] in South Africa and they burnt my scalp. Since then I haven’t straightened my hair.”
"As for fragrance, I have worn Tom Ford since I was a dancer. I started with Black Orchid and now I’ve got Soleil Blanc. Fragrance has so many memories – it’s the finishing touch and it takes me so long to find one."
