Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova shares rare new details about daughter Mila

Nadiya Bychkova will soon be joining her Strictly co-stars as the group head out to tour the nation for the Strictly Live Tour. Back at home cheering her on will be her daughter Mila, seven.

The professional ballroom dancer took part in an Instagram Q+A session with her fans, and one of them asked Nadiya whether her daughter would be joining her at one of the shows. While Nadiya didn't reveal when exactly her young girl would be present, she did confirm that Mila would be making sure to watch her mum dance.

Nadiya shares Mila with her ex-fiance (Instagram)

"Yes, Mila is coming to watch @strictlycomedancinglive," she wrote alongside a glitterball emoji and a snap of Nadiya and Mila behind the judges' desk during the show's annual Halloween Week.

Nadiya also lifted the lid on some of the group dances that would be performed during the nationwide tour, revealing that the one she was most looking forward to reprising was the iconic Barbie-themed number, which was first seen on Movies Week.

Nadiya is a doting mum to young daughter Mila (Instagram)

Nadiya is a doting mum to her young girl, who she shares with her ex-fiance Slovenian footballer, Matija Skarabot. Nadiya is now dating her Strictly co-star, Kai Widdrington, and in an exclusive interview with HELLO!, she opened up about her worries about forging a new relationship.

Although Nadiya doesn't have a celebrity partner on the show, her boyfriend Kai will be dancing with his latest partner, Angela Rippon. The pair are due to perform their death-defying Aregentine tango and their iconic cha-cha-cha, which introduced Angela's never-ending legs.

Nadiya is now dating her Strictly co-star Kai Widdrington (Instagram)

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Kai revealed he is looking forward to hearing the roar of the crowd when he and Angela, 79, once more perform her high-kick. "I can't wait for Angela to have that moment in the spotlight," he quipped. Of her decision to join the tour, Angela said: "I thought: 'Why the hell not?' I shall be 80 in October. I'm going to fit in as many adventures as I can."

Away from work, Kai spends plenty of time with Nadiya and her daughter Mila. Back in November, Nadiya and Kai treated the young girl to the latest offering from Disney, Wish. The star shared a carousel of images which also featured the blonde beauty modelling a figure-hugging short black dress with her long hair in loose waves.

Nadiya is part of the Strictly family (Instagram)

Nadiya commented: "A magical evening at the UK's premiere of #wishmovie @disneystudiosuk… Thank you for having us @concordemedialondon… Mila, my mum and I had the most wonderful time [star emoji]."

