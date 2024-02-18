Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova shares rare photos with daughter Mila after boyfriend Kai Widdrington addresses relationship future

Nadiya is in a relationship with Strictly pro Kai Widdrington (Instagram)

Nadiya Bychkova delighted her many fans with some sweet photos of her daughter Mila, seven, on Sunday.

The Strictly dancer posted the pictures to Instagram, and they included one that showed the blonde beauty wearing sunglasses and smiling at the camera, with her arm around her little girl.

In another photo, Mila was on a plane, adjusting her headphones. A third image showed the mother-daughter pair holding hands on the same plane journey.

The multi-talented star captioned the images: "Half term sLOVEnia [heart emoji] - Part 1. "After being on tour, it was priceless to spend every minute together… Very lucky."

The loving post comes days after Nadiya celebrated Valentine's Day with her partner and co-star, Kai Widdrington, who she met when they danced together.

Addressing their future plans, Kai posted an adorable image of himself kissing his girlfriend on the cheek as she smiled at the camera. He captioned it: "My Valentine forever," adding heart and rose emojis and tagging Nadiya.

The mum-of-one clearly feels the same, as her Valentine's post showed herself and Kai kissing in front of a sculpture spelling out the word LOVE, which she captioned "Happy Valentines Day," adding a heart emoji and the infinity symbol.

Last month, the pair enjoyed a couple of rare days off amid the bustle of the Strictly live show, and they took their fans behind the scenes of their life together as the loved-up pair shared a series of snaps of their dates.

Nadiya and Kai looked so in love as the pro dancer kissed his beloved on the cheek while they posed in a lift, with Nadiya rocking a risqué black blazer and knee-high boots, which showed off her stunning legs.

The couple enjoyed a round of virtual golf, a sport that Nadiya has been pursuing in recent weeks, before Nadiya shared a snap from their ride in a London black cab, with the pair enjoying coffees from Starbucks.

"Days off," Kai captioned the series of snaps, adding a plane, golf and taxi emoji to his post to illustrate what they'd been doing on their adventures.

The couple began dating in 2022 following the end of Nadiya's engagement to Slovenia footballer Matija Skarabot, with whom she shares Mila. As she's previously revealed in an exclusive interview with HELLO!, the youngster was Nadiya's main concern when she started her relationship with Kai.

"This was my first relationship after not being with the father of my daughter, and being a mother to Mila was and still is my priority," the professional dancer said.

"When you're a mum, you don’t jump into a relationship saying: 'I'm in love,' and that's it. It's a big responsibility and I'm very protective of my daughter. Bringing someone else into my life isn't just about me, it’s about her, and if I decided to be with Kai, it would influence Mila as well.

"I didn't know how she would feel; that, to me, is the most important thing. I took my time and he showed me that it was worth it in the best possible way."