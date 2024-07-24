Strictly's Tess Daly is mesmerising in ruched swimsuit and mermaid hair

Tess Daly, 55, showed off her golden tan in a mesmerising swimsuit as she enjoyed a holiday in Ibiza with friends.

The Strictly Come Dancing star, who has not commented on the recent Strictly drama, posed next to the ocean as the sunset cast an orange glow on the clouds in the distance.

(Instagram)

She emphasised her long, toned legs in her metallic olive green one-piece, which featured a flattering ruched bodice and a gold clasp leading to the halterneck.

Tess never has to look far when it comes to packing her holiday suitcase since she has her own swimwear brand Naia Beach. Her latest look was the 'Selene' swimsuit which retails for £170 and also comes in red and black colourways.

Tess has rocked the metallic swimsuit in the past (Instagram)

It is made from fabric that "is supremely beautiful when sparkling in the sun" and features "iconic power mesh is designed to enhance your shape," according to the website.

Her long blonde hair had been pushed away from her face, falling in salty mermaid waves down her back.

The TV star often models her swimwear range (Instagram)

"Grateful to all the beautiful things that summer brings," Tess captioned her post, which shared a look inside more of her summer wardrobe.

During her trip, which saw her visit Mongibello Ibiza and ME Ibiza, Tess also donned a sunshine yellow maxi dress with a one-shouldered neckline, feminine ruffles and a belted waist. She later swapped it for a pastel pink playsuit with a tropical palm tree print.

Tess' summer wardrobe includes a yellow ruffled dress (Instagram)

Tess – who is mum to teenage daughters Phoebe and Amber with her TV presenter husband Vernon Kay – co-founded Naia Beach with Gayle Lawton in 2021.

"Gayle and I have holidayed together many times with our families in St Tropez in the South of France," explained Tess in an interview with HELLO!.

The Strictly star co-founded Naia Swim in 2021 (Instagram)

"It was there, while shopping for swimwear – and not being able to find anything that we would feel confident actually wearing on the beach – that the idea for designing our own swimwear range was born."

In the same chat, Tess opened up about dealing with body insecurities when wearing swimwear.

"I’m extremely grateful for a healthy body and I don’t believe in sabotaging ourselves with negative thought patterns about our body types. However, it’s the human condition that we are never truly satisfied with what we’ve got – isn’t that right?" she said.

