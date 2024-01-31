Study finds the best part of the Super Bowl is not the actual game

Almost two in five Americans (17%) plan to watch 20 minutes or less of the actual game during the Super Bowl this year. According to a survey of 2,000 U.S. adults who watch the Super Bowl, 40% look forward to attending or hosting a party for the big game, but they barely spend any time in front of the TV. Respondents average viewing only 29 minutes of game play and 9% admit they are unlikely to know which teams are playing before they turn it on. And when asked who won last year’s Super Bowl, only one-third were able to correctly identify the Kansas City Chief as the reigning champions. This may be because 29% spend more time in front of the snacks and food than anywhere else.