Study finds how employed Americans handle sickness

Two in five Americans said their mom takes better care of them than their significant other does when they’re sick, according to a new survey. Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of MDLIVE, the survey of 2,000 employed adults found that men are likelier to agree that their mom takes better care of them than their partner does when they’re sick at home (43% vs. 35%). When they’re sick, women were likelier to want to be left alone (53%) than men (47%), while 58% of men said they still wished their moms could take care of them while sick. Although most prefer to keep it to themselves when they’re sick (68%), more than a quarter of those surveyed said they prefer to let others know (28%). Similarly, one in four have posted a picture online to show they were sick at home, with more men having done this than women (29% vs. 20%).