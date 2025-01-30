Study reveals men bigger fans of romance than women

Men are bigger romance fans than women, according to a recent survey. The survey of 2,000 American romance readers revealed that 63% of men surveyed consider themselves die-hard romance enthusiasts compared to 60% of women. Men also spend more time reading romance: On average, the study found that men will spend 364 hours immersed in the genre per year while women will spend 312 hours per year. Commissioned by ThriftBooks and conducted by Talker Research, the survey also uncovered who readers are imagining when reading romance, their must-haves for the perfect reading session, misconceptions about the genre and their favorite and least favorite plot tropes.