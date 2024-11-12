Study Shows Pandemic-Driven Rise in Alcohol Consumption Persists Years Later
A new study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine reveals that stress-related increases in drinking during the COVID-19 pandemic continued through 2022.
President-elect Trump’s promise to let Robert F. Kennedy Jr. “go wild” on health is demoralizing public health experts, who worry he could meddle with key government agencies, amplify vaccine hesitancy and direct agency funding to favor his preferred views. Those include removing fluoride from public water, promoting a wide variety of unorthodox and unproven treatments…
Caring for our musculoskeletal health can help us stay strong and active as we age, said Dr. Vonda Wright.
Conspiracy theories surrounding Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis and recovery have erupted online again, after a report by a respected and accredited royal reporter suggested the Princess of Wales never had cancer but was instead found to have “pre-cancerous cells.” Vicious rumors perpetrated by online trolls alleging that Kate either faked or exaggerated her cancer to cover up personal difficulties have been turbocharged by the claim. When Kate announced she had cancer in March 2024, she said
After undergoing surgery for prostate cancer in October, the travel writer, 69, says the side effects have helped him better understand women's bathroom needs
Record-breaking levels of thick, toxic smog that have shrouded eastern Pakistan and northern India since last month can be seen in striking satellite imagery.
Joy Spence, a 21-year-old social work student from Flatrock, N.L., is among several women who told CBC News their pain and symptoms were dismissed as psychological or common reproductive issues at St. John's emergency departments. (Malone Mullin/CBC)A woman who says she was repeatedly denied adequate emergency care last spring is blasting the Newfoundland and Labrador health-care system, saying she's been left psychologically scarred after being told several times that her gangrenous appendix wa
Americans in an array of states sent a message to the incoming Trump administration and other elected officials: They won't give up autonomy over their bodies.
Princess Beatrice's close friend Gabriela Peacock lifts the lid on the pregnant royal's healthy lifestyle as she prepares to welcome her second child with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
"The concern is not just about what the Trump 2.0 Administration will do, but also about what it will say," writes Simon Williams.
After cardiologist Danielle Belardo, MD, saw a young patient suffering a stroke post-neck manipulation, she spoke up. Here's what MDs want you to know.
British Columbia’s health ministry says the first suspected human case of avian influenza has been detected in Canada. A teenager in the province has tested positive for the virus — also called bird flu — which can be fatal. There have been several cases detected in animals, but this is the first time it has crossed over into a human in Canada. Health officials are trying to determine the source of exposure. Darya Zargar has more.
The 'Kawasaki' norovirus strain is pushing up cases of the winter vomiting bug. Here's what you need to know.
Experts share fenugreek benefits for women to know. Dietitians also explain what it is, how to use it, side effects, and potential safety concerns.
The study will use a purified form of the natural compound, with the trial also testing if drugs like aspirin and metformin can prevent the disease.
People with both type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease face a heart health double-whammy, a new study says.
A B.C. teen has a suspected case of H5N1 avian flu — the first known human to acquire the virus in Canada.
Don't get "glutened."
Had Avery Davis Bell had a miscarriage in Boston, where she lived until 2020, doctors could snap into action. But because she was having a miscarriage in a hospital in Georgia, surgery had to wait.
Novo drug CagriSema, which combines semaglutide with cagrilintide, could help patients lose 25% of their body weight.