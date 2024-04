CBC

Slowly but surely, Nicole Waaler has been building what she calls her "rope mountain" of discarded old rope. It's been sitting in a large pile for years. Now she has a way to recycle it. "We were prepared to store it for as long as possible. But I'm glad that we got this partnership sorted out this year," said Waaler, an outreach co-ordinator with the Huntsman Marine Science Centre in Saint Andrews and head of Debris Free Fundy. The Huntsman has partnered with the Ocean Legacy Foundation in Vanc