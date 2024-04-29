Stuffed Shells Are Your Secret For A Fun New Take On Pasta Salad

Pasta salad is a great party-food equalizer. Who doesn't love a fun pasta shape brightened up with crunchy fresh vegetables and a tangy vinaigrette? You can keep pasta salad vegetable-forward or add in a few cold cuts or cured meats and cheeses. Unfortunately, pasta salad can sometimes be one-note — a fallback side dish that's simple and not too exciting. But there's a different way to rework the traditional pasta salad and make it a more bite-friendly appetizer that's sure to please a crowd.

The key is to ditch the bowtie or penne pasta and opt for jumbo pasta shells instead. These shells won't be stuffed with cheese and baked in tomato sauce like a classic Italian-inspired stuffed shells recipe. Instead, they become the vessel for your pasta salad ingredients. This method offers a more intriguing presentation for your pasta salad, with the fresh veggies neatly tucked into each cooked pasta shell. Skip the boring bowl and instead delight your guests with this easy but impressive take on pasta salad.

Ingredient Ideas For Stuffing Your Pasta Salad Shells

chopping cucumbers for salad - Inside Creative House/Shutterstock

Some usual suspects for a fresh, bright-tasting pasta salad include diced tomatoes, diced red onion, and chopped cucumbers, but don't stop there! Get inspired with vegetables and proteins found in other appetizers like antipasto platters to bring some zest to your pasta salad. Marinated artichokes and roasted red peppers are some delightful, flavorful options and, given that they usually come in a jar or can, they make preparation smoother. Chop up your veggies along with some cured meats, and don't forget to add shredded parmesan or a salty, crumbly cheese like feta on top along with a sprinkle of salt and pepper.

You can prep these ingredients in advance of assembling your pasta salad shells, but if you plan to include any leafy greens like chopped romaine lettuce, wait to add them until right before serving so they don't wilt. Fresh basil is the perfect aromatic herb to enliven the mixture, but any herbs are also best saved until the end. Once you combine your chosen ingredients in a bowl, all it takes is filling each cooked pasta shell with a few spoonfuls of your salad to create this fun finger-food-approved appetizer.

How To Properly Cook And Stuff Your Pasta Shells

large pasta shells in boiling water - Bartosz Luczak/Getty Images

In order for the pasta shells to work best for this recipe, they should be cooked al dente for about 8-9 minutes in boiling water. Don't make the common pasta shell mistake of overcooking them. It's easy to let them sit in the boiling water, but if they overcook and get too soft, they'll be too flimsy to stuff with the salad. You can even cook the shells in advance, then store them in the fridge before assembling them. The cold will help to firm them up, making stuffing a breeze.

Have a few shells left over from your innovative pasta salad creation? Don't let them go to waste. You can deconstruct stuffed shells for an easy weeknight dinner using an easy method that doesn't require boiling the pasta shells first. Instead, the pasta shells are cooked in a cream sauce in the same skillet as your other ingredients, making for a simple one-pan meal. If you haven't cooked with pasta shells in a while, try this unique take on pasta salad — you may just find it becomes your new go-to weeknight meal or party appetizer.

