Stunning ice volcanoes erupt across New York

When temperatures drop, 'ice volcanoes' rise. That's what's happening right now across upstate New York, and one of the most well-known formations that appears during cold winters is in Letchworth State Park.

In the winter, the frozen fountain turns into an incredible icy spectacle. The ice volcano is created when an uphill pond feeds down into the fountain and sprays water into the air, giving the illusion of an eruption. When temperatures drop, the fountain's water freezes in midair, forming a cone of ice crystals.

Each year, weather conditions dictate exactly how tall the fountain will get. As temperatures fluctuate, the tall cylinder of ice grows or melts in response, so you'll never see the same version twice. In 2015, the ice formation peaked at an incredible 50 feet high.

The ice volcano is located next to the Glen Iris Inn in Letchworth State Park which is about two miles south of the Castile entrance.

Note: The Portageville entrance to the park is closed for winter weather at this time of year.