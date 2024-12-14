How stylish men do festive dressing

Jeremy Hackett, founder of JP Hackett Savile Row, is all about adding a dash of personality to festive wardrobes - Geoff Pugh for then Telegraph

Get ready to fine-tune your smallest violin, but negotiating the glut of festive parties this season can be an assault course of sorts. Obstacles include small talk with vague acquaintances, trying to avoid imbibing too much on a school night (occasionally tough given item one on our list) and the carry-on luggage under the eyes the next day. And it turfs up low-level anxiety and a degree of planning what to wear, not least because there are so many of them.

Novelty Christmas jumper, which more often than not is pumped with polyester and destined for landfill? Not very spirit of goodwill, all that polluting of the planet. Smart shirt and jeans or chinos? That’s the standard go-to with most men but it’s not exactly inspiring or joyful. Or full cocktail attire? That’s splendid and sets a festive tone, but the rules can be tricky to navigate.

As we navigate work drinks, catch-ups with friends and uplifting carol services, how best to dress for any Christmas eventuality?

Add a pop of colour

Jeremy Hackett, founder, JP Hackett Savile Row

Don’t be afraid to work rich textures like Jeremy Hackett - Geoff Pugh for the Telegraph

“My approach to festive dressing is that it’s a wonderful opportunity to add fun and colour, both in moderation – after all, you don’t want to look ridiculous,” says the never ridiculous, always debonair Jeremy Hackett. “In this age of social media, the candid photos of you caught unaware at the staff Christmas party may turn up on the internet and be there forever, coming back to haunt you.”

The 71-year old Hackett’s approach is to go with what you’re familiar with and nudge the style dial slightly, rather than adopting a wildly off-brand way of dressing just because it’s the Christmas party. “The mild-mannered man in accounts who throughout the year has been glued to his computer screen suddenly behaves as though the red mist had descended and wears the most outlandish outfit, in a bid to show that he can also dress creatively. Big mistake,” says Hackett. “My advice to him would be to add some colour to his dinner jacket through accessories, perhaps a more flamboyant pocket square, a jaunty bow tie or he could opt for a more vivid waistcoat.”

Hackett also recommends adding a sprig of holly if you tend to wear a hat, and enjoying rich textures; see his rich blue velvet dinner jacket and festive tartan trousers. Hackett’s also fond of plush knitwear for the season’s event; his comes decorated with an image of Harry, his Sussex spaniel.

As for style references, Hackett – who has regularly made suits for the men of the royal household – recommends looking at the quirky, singular style of David Hockney. “He has the art of putting together his clothes that appears effortless, in a combination of block colours. It’s chic and elegant.” And mind how you go on the mince pies and Baileys; “in the run up to party season, go easy on the eating and drinking. Otherwise the outfit you’ve invested in may no longer fit.”

Focus on the details

Oliver Spencer, founder of Oliver Spencer and Favourbrook

‘If you’re into dressing up, go for it; it’s the one time of year you can really embrace that’ says Oliver Spencer - Geoff Pugh for the Telegraph

For designer Oliver Spencer, festive dressing needs to marry that sense of occasion with the practicalities of a dynamic guy-on-the-go. “I’m not going to change before heading out in the evening, so I need something that works in various situations. This jumbo cord suit is a great option; jumbo cord is a larger version of corduroy that’s almost a version of velvet in its plushness. It’s solid enough to wear without a coat and it traverses day to night time easily. The texture lends a certain something but it’s easy to wear,” says 52-year old Spencer, who splits his time running his own namesake label and his formalwear house Favourbrook, based on Pall Mall.

He has some advice for men facing a litany of wardrobe decisions this December. “If you’re into dressing up, go for it; it’s the one time of year you can really embrace that. But for guys who are a little bit reticent about that, just focus on little details that add something extra – a waistcoat, for example, or loafers with jeans if you’re normally a guy who wears more formal Oxfords.”

Spencer’s enthusiastic about the increasingly expressive style of dress that’s crept into men’s fashion in recent years, due in no small part to his steadfast presence since he founded his label in 2002. “Even with black tie, feel free to do your own interpretation of it. Be expressive and eclectic; add colour if you feel like it, or perhaps a lapel pin. Just something that’s ‘you’.” His one word of warning? Steer clear of the spray-on trousers that have so dominated Gen Z men’s wardrobe, a Love Island contestant approach where proportions are painful to look at. “High waisted trousers in a wide leg are a great alternative.”

Choose a hero piece from an independent designer

Vikram Menon, financial consultant and mentor to the British Fashion Council and Paul Smith’s Foundation

Vikram Menon likes to opt for new designers like Margn, the Indian label behind this coat - Geoff Pugh for the Telegraph

Befitting someone whose job is to mentor emerging brands in how to grow and nurture their business, Menon, 57, prefers new designers over mass-market high-street pieces. “This coat is by a label called Margn, an Indian label that was a recent discovery,” says Menon, who balances his financial consultancy with work for the British Fashion Council and the Paul Smith’s Foundation, which provides a platform for emerging talent. The coat, which he intends to wear to Christmas markets this December, is a case in point; it has a cable knit design on the front for a point of difference.

“India has always had the craftsmanship, but it’s encouraging to now see that craft married with new talent and innovation,” says Menon, who works with new names across India, Copenhagen and London.

“For an accountant, I’m quite adventurous in how I dress. I like to try new things and support brands I’ve discovered. I’d advise other guys to do the same; it’s more satisfying than shopping on the high street. So many young designers are doing innovative things, and that support feels in keeping with the Christmas spirit.