Suits star Patrick J. Adams hints at reunion movie
The TV show's lead hinted while talking on a panel at the ATX TV Festival in Austin, Texas, according to Deadline, that creator Aaron Korsh is "interested" in reuniting the stars of the series. "It's definitely something (Korsh) is interested in doing, trying to get the band back together.” Adams was flanked by his co-stars including Dule Hill on the panel. "It's gonna depend on a million things if that can happen, but is it possible.” Suits ran for nine seasons from 2011-2019, and featured the Duchess of Sussex, then known as Meghan Markle…