Summer festivals are back in SC! Here are six of the best ones to try in June 2024

Memorial Day weekend may be over, but summer fun in South Carolina is just beginning.

With the warmer, sunny weather, the next few months will be packed to the brim with outdoor festivals of all kinds. Whether its a celebration of flowers, a chance to listen to country music or a barbecue contest, there will likely be a festival for you.

Here are six of the best festivals scheduled during June in South Carolina.

Drift Jam

When: June 1

Where: Lake Murray

Website: https://driftjam.com/

If you’ve got a boat or know someone who does, tie it down near Spence Island for a day of live music on Lake Murray. This self-described “World’s Largest Floating Music Festival” will also be the last of its kind, according to the website. So if you’re ever thought about checking it out, it’s now or never.

Carolina Country Music Festival

When: June 6-9

Where: Myrtle Beach

Website: https://carolinacountrymusicfest.com/

The Carolina Country Music Festival brings more than 30 of country music’s top artists to perform in Myrtle Beach and this year will be no different. Some of those in the lineup include Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen, Nate Smith and Old Dominion. If you’re looking for four days of continuous country music entertainment, then this festival is definitely for you.

South Carolina Festival of Flowers

When: June 6-9

Where: Greenwood

Website: scfestivalofflowers.org

Celebrating its 57th year, the Festival of Flowers attracts avid gardeners from across the U.S. Every year, the festival features the fan favorite topiary display in uptown Greenwood. Past years have included, a giant elephant, a mermaid and even a Safari Jeep.

Other events this year will include a look into the first Americans at the local museum, a bike tour, an arts and crafts show, community theatre performances, garden tours, food tastings, an ice cream social and more.

For a full breakdown of the events, visit the website listed above.

Charleston Carifest

When: June 13-16

Where: Charleston

Website: https://charlestoncarifest.com/

The Charleston Carifest is a Caribbean Carnival celebration in honor of Caribbean American Heritage Month. The four-day event includes kicks off with a symposium and opening reception at the International African American Museum, followed by a parade, live music, food and more.

Southeastern BBQ Showdown

When: June 14-15

Where: Segra Park

Website: https://www.lakemurraycountry.com/event/southeastern-bbq-showdown/2024-06-14/

Prepare yourself for this epic, first-ever battle of BBQ at Segra Park. Hosted in the home of the Columbia Fireflies, this event has been dubbed as the “first food sport competition to grace a sports stadium in the United States,” according to the event’s website. The main event will feature 25 BBQ teams from across the nation going head to head. There will also be live music and a fireworks show.

South Carolina Sunflower Festival

When: June 21-23 & 28-30

Where: Denver Downs Farm

Website: denverdownsfarm.com/sunflower-festival/

Denver Downs Farm is again hosting its annual Sunflower Festival. The farm has planted several acres-worth of sunflowers. There will be dozens of varieties that visitors will be able to stroll through, pick and photograph.

The event will also feature more than 30 attractions, activities and yard games. You’ll also have the chance to visit farm animals, enjoy tasty food and listen to live music.