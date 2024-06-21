This summer’s most stylish footwear is both practical and chic

You will know by now that delicate, dainty shoes are very much back – which is fabulous, until you want to cover some serious ground. In real life, worn for 10,000 steps a day, a mesh slipper will collapse faster than a soufflé in the MasterChef kitchen. With that in mind, a more practical shoe is also needed in the summer footwear arsenal: one that can withstand a walking tour of the Acropolis or bargain-hunting in the summer sales.

The good news is that fashion and practicality are no longer mutually exclusive. In fact, there is a wealth of stylish options that will serve you well. The bad news? We need to move on from white trainers. Instead, a structured sandal is your friend; from Birkenstocks to fisherman sandals, seek out something with a supportive, comfortable footbed, and straps that keep the foot well in place.

Fisherman sandals are a good middle ground: stylish and supportive

French actor Omar Sy wore fisherman sandals at Milan Fashion Week 2024 - Getty

Parisians, who typically get around on foot or by Métro, are a source of inspiration for French shoe brand Bobbies, so it delivers particularly well. ‘Every detail of the shoe is designed for comfort: stability of the heel, straps to support the ankle, suppleness of the sole,’ says co-founder Antoine Bolze. ‘These elements are all intricately looked at before we create a shoe, and then tested multiple times before we add it to the final collection.’

Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley dressed down a skirt-suit with sandals in Paris - Getty

If you’d prefer not to be a slave to the pedicurist this summer, fisherman sandals are a good middle ground, while slingback clogs are a weather-appropriate way to do fully closed toes. Deck shoes are also having an unlikely fashion moment, courtesy of Miu Miu.

Wedded to trainers? Choose a dark colourway and a sporty, sleek shape. The Onitsuka Tiger and Saucony styles above are cool in a classic, rather than trendy, way.

Actor Jacob Elordi kept things cool and casual with a pair of clean trainers in Milan - Getty

Ultimately, your existing wardrobe will dictate your choice, so think about which dresses, trousers or shorts you wear on repeat. Brown, tan and khaki shoes are particularly versatile – they work as well with pale outfits as dark ones. That said, black sandals with a minimalist white sundress can look very elegant, too.

The right pair will work for almost every occasion. They should be, Bolze says, ‘comfortable to wear all day and all night – and always with that little fashion twist that makes your style unique’.

Put your best foot forward...

Women’s shoes

Leather fisherman sandals, £295, ME+EM; Suede buckled sandals, £119, Massimo Dutti; Suede slingback clogs, £195, Russell & Bromley

Leather sandals, £139, Arket; Leather sandals, £180, A. Emery

Men’s shoes

Suede boat shoes, £170, Sebago; Suede leather, £115, Birkenstock; Suede loafers, £219, Myrqvist

Padded trainers, £100, Saucony; Leather and padded trainers, £130, Onitsuka Tiger

Shopping by Sophie Tobin