The summer style staple that was a favourite of the late Queen

What do you reach for when it’s sweltering? Billowy sundresses are usually the answer, and they’re great – but there’s a new contender for the summer style staple crown. Introducing the co-ord: fashion speak for a matching top and bottom, which offers a certain polish when it comes to looking good in the heat.

The gamut here is wide. Co-ords can be formal – a high-necked waistcoat with matching trousers would look very chic for a work event – and they can be informal, say a bohemian linen top with matching midi skirt. No matter how crumpled the fabric, the two-piece set delivers a pulled-together aesthetic. No wonder they were a favourite of the late Queen.

The best thing about co-ords, though, is their versatility. You can get three potential outfits, at least, out of two pieces – important when you’re travelling hand-luggage-only.

Lyocell top, £250 and trousers, £295, Mother of Pearl

A linen shirt and shorts is one of the most popular summer co-ord formulas. Pip Durell, founder of cult women’s shirting brand WNU, was an early adopter and has seen so much demand that she now sells iterations in hemp and seersucker, with trousers in the mix, too. ‘A lot of people buy our sets, but that doesn’t mean they always wear them together,’ she says. ‘We all know you need jumpers on the beach in Britain, so [wear] the shorts with a jumper, or the shirt with some jeans, or the set together.

Hemp shirt, £110; trousers, £120; and shorts, £60, With Nothing Underneath

‘And the set is versatile in itself,’ Durell adds. ‘The girls in my office will wear one with knee-high boots and earrings, it’s really cool and cute. I’m more likely to be wearing it on the beach, more casual.’

The co-ord is not a trend, really. It’s more of a fresh way to make wardrobe staples work harder. That striped shirt you wear to the office earns a place in your holiday wardrobe thanks to matching shorts; a full midi skirt you view as daywear becomes a nighttime favourite with a matching top.

Cotton shirt, £75 and skirt, £85, Cos

There’s a co-ord to suit every taste, too. Essentiel Antwerp is brilliant for day-to-night macro florals in structured fabrics; Alémais for silky, postcard-inspired prints; Justine Tabak’s red-and-blue gingham waistcoat with barrel-leg trousers is original, but also wearable enough to be in the regular outfit rotation.

Crucially, they won’t date. As Durell says, ‘The co-ord is not “in”, therefore it’ll never be out.’

Denim pinstripe waistcoat, £99 and trousers, £99, Aligne

Knitted vest, £125 and skirt, £150, ME+EM

Linen blouse, £240 and skirt, £300, By Malene Birger

Cotton poplin shirt, £149 and skirt, £158, Soeur

