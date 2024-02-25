Sunday with James Buckley: ‘I’ll get hate mail for this, but I’m not a fan of the Sunday roast’

‘No one should be out of their PJs before 11.30’: James Buckley. Photograph: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Early bird? The routine of school runs means I’m up early at the weekend. If we see friends or neighbours for a drink, I’m knackered by 10pm. I’m so sensitive – I get jet lag when the clocks go forward or back.

Sunday breakfast? My wife, Clair, is Scottish. If I’m lucky there’ll be a square sausage and black pudding sandwich with HP sauce.

Sunday activities? Sunday should be a day to relax. No one should be out of their PJs before 11.30am.

Sunday roast? I’m going to get hate mail for this, but I’m not a fan of the Sunday roast. I think it’s one of the blandest dishes you can have. My death row meal would be a chicken vindaloo. That’s how I’d like to go out.

Sunday housework? I’m very much put off what you can until tomorrow. My wife isn’t. She’s like the Terminator, walking around the house spotting stuff that needs doing with the vision of a hawk.

Sundays growing up? My dad was a postman and worked six days a week all year. Sunday was his only day off. He spent them doing all the work that needed doing around the house, so he never got to relax. I do feel very lucky that 99 times out of a 100, I get to have a relaxing Sunday.

Sunday bathtime? I need one of those big cartoon butterfly catchers. I’ve got two little boys, grubby little things, and they hate the bath. I don’t know why they don’t want to be clean! It’s a good 45-minute wrangle to get them in.

Sunday bedtime? We’ll get into the same bed and watch FailArmy on YouTube or Daily Dose of Internet for an hour.

Love Mondays? I’ve been very lucky in managing to make a career out of acting. It’s the easiest job in the world.

The In Sickness and In Health podcast with James and Clair Buckley is available now