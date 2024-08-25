Sunday with Susannah Constantine: ‘I wake up every morning with anxiety. I always have’

Lie in or up early? I’m always an early bird, up at 6.30am. I wake every morning with anxiety – I have done all my life. Breakfast is broccoli and a tin of tuna. It’s important to get vegetables and protein in, especially at my age. If anyone asks to make me a cup of coffee, I’ll turn them down. I’m very particular, and make it strong enough to stand a spoon up.



Do you exercise? I run at least three times a week, listening to music or the sounds of nature. We live in the South Downs. I also have a barrel of cold water that I just sit in like an idiot. In the winter, I’ll probably stay in for two minutes, temperature depending. To test, I shove a meat thermometer in. Else I’ll go down to the sea with friends. People roll their eyes when you say you like cold water swimming. But I’ve been doing it for about five years: it’s so good for you.

Any visitors? The kids might come down, friends, my mother-in-law. Trinny [Woodall] doesn’t come so much, which I completely understand. We are very much town mouse, country mouse. I could never live in a city again. Peace is a privilege.

Who else is home? We have an Italian greyhound and a Parson Jack Russell, plus two Bengal cats. We have had every kind of pet over the years: snakes, budgies, ponies. Now we have our own pet cemetery, and have friends’ dogs buried there as well as ours.

Childhood Sundays? Very similar. I’m living the life now that I was always meant to live. It’s pretty antisocial, quite solitary. In the interim, Trinny and I had the madness of our career, which was amazing. But I think that was a 15-year diversion from where I really wanted to be.



Sunday treat? Tonic water. I don’t drink, so get my fix from chocolate: I have a whole drawer in the fridge, which is filled with my favourites. That’s one of the main reasons I run.



When’s bedtime? If I’m alone I can get into bed by 7.30pm; normally it’s 9pm. I’ll read. I’ve just finished All That Glitters by Orlando Whitfield. I’ve an idea for a novel and a nonfiction book – I love the freedom and solitude writing provides.



Susannah is an ambassador for symprove.com