Sunscreen in winter? Yep, SPF moisturiser is essential all year-round

Whenever I talk about sunscreen in winter, I’m invariably scolded by someone about our need for vitamin D. And I do understand it. In Britain, we’re almost all of us deficient in vitamin D during the colder months (many of us in summer, too). Low vitamin D has been linked to myriad health complaints, from mild to life-threatening. But while it sounds commonsensical, skipping sun protection to increase your vitamin D level is highly risky, and has had limited success and fallen flat under scrutiny so far.

There are far safer ways to obtain vitamin D (from supplements or, better still, a balanced diet) than by subjecting skin cells to UVA radiation, which makes up about 95% of the UV rays that reach our skin, and doesn’t even cause vitamin D synthesis. What UVA does do is destroy collagen; cause sun damage, uneven pigmentation and slackening; and play a role in some cancers. UVB, on the other hand, does help produce vitamin D, but it also burns skin, causes cancers and makes up only 5% of our exposure anyway. To chase UV rays in order to top up vitamin D levels is as sensible as swigging gin to obtain vital fluids.

I see how easy it is to look at a dull, grey day and assume the sun could do no possible harm. But UVA is present in all daylight (even when you’re sitting in a room or car next to a window) and if we find the right SPF product for our lifestyles, skin types and effort levels, there’s no logical reason not to wear one daily.

It’s for this reason that I advocate the use of facial moisturisers containing SPF. As long as they’re applied in sufficient quantities (squeezed along the full length of your index and middle fingers to apply to the face and neck), they’ll protect and reduce faff on busy winter mornings.

My favourite ever is Medik8’s Advanced Day Ultimate Protect (£59), which is suitable for all skin types, behaves beautifully under makeup and doesn’t sting my eyes, but it does cost a fortune.

L’Oreal’s brand new Bright Reveal Dark Spot Hydrating Cream SPF50 (£29.99) is a pleasure to use and should not be the sole reserve of those with pigmentation problems, since its active pigment-tackling ingredient is niacinamide, from which all of us benefit anyway.

Niacinamide is also included in CeraVe’s AM Facial Moisturising Lotion SPF50 (£16.50). Its creamy, ceramide-rich texture feels comfy and cosseting on parched, wintry skin.