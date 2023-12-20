A superb kitchen extension in Hither Green

James Balston - Hearst Owned

An uninspiring kitchen in a Victorian house has been reworked into a serene and welcoming space – complete with multiple larders, a pantry, a bar – and a mighty island that contains its own wine fridge.

Who lives here

Chris Seychell, a social media content creator, lives in a Victorian terraced house in Hither Green, south-east London, with his husband Ross.

Before

‘The old kitchen had an awkward layout, so it wasn’t comfortable to cook or eat in,' says Chris. 'The units were cheap, the flooring was tired and there was just one tiny door out into the garden.'

What was your inspiration?

CS: This house has been a project, and building our dream kitchen was always a priority. We wanted a stylish and welcoming space with soul and all the mod cons. Our aesthetic is understated, but with the flair of maximalism, so it was about achieving a timeless finish, and balancing practicality with beauty.

How did you go about the renovation?

CS: There were months of paperwork, planning permissions and meetings with architects and builders to work through the bare bones of the extension. It was a side return infill, which is common for Victorian houses, but planning a space that doesn't yet exist isn't as easy as you'd think. Then it was all about schedules, researching, budgeting and working through the aesthetic and practical elements.

Who took the lead in the project?

CS: I'm the creative one, so I spearheaded it, but it was teamwork until the end. Ross trusts my decisions, vision and taste completely. He was my sounding board when I was spinning lots of plates.

Were there any challenges?

CS: The biggest was keeping the builders and suppliers on track with our end goal, but regular, clear communication kept everything in check. Otherwise the usual – unforeseen costs and multiple delays.

What do you love most about the new space?

CS: On a practical level, it's our dedicated larders, utility, pantry and bar. They were key elements. On a more emotional basis, it's the marble worktops and bespoke travertine dining table, which tug at my heartstrings.

Tell us more about that island...

CS: It's a bit of a beast! I worried that we'd gone too big, but we've not looked back, as it's multifunctional, containing the kitchen sink, wine fridge, ample storage and breakfast bar.

Are you happy with the results?

CS: Absolutely. We wanted open-plan, free-flowing and multi-tasking and I think we've created that.



See more of Chris’s renovation project on Instagram at @casa.curated.

SOURCEBOOK



Units, handmadekitchens-direct.co.uk.

Arabescato Corchia honed worktops, londonmarble.com.

Sink, kohler.com.

Hot tap, quooker.co.uk.

Bronze hardware, corston.com.

Cooker, lacanche.co.uk.

Fridge-freezer, samsung.com.

Dishwasher, washing machine, dryer; all bosch-home.co.uk.

Walls painted in Wevet; cupboards in Hardwick White; both farrow-ball.com.

Wall lights, jimmyraiden.com.

Sliding doors, ultravisionglazing.co.uk.

Costs

Units £10,000

Worktops £8,600

Sink £800

Hot tap £1,600

Hardware £850

Cooker £5,400

Appliances £5,600

Parquet floor £3,200

Wall lights £980

Paint £250

Sliding doors £6,000

Total £43,280

