Supermarket Sweep has been re-created – with a twist. Shoppers were tasked with finding five items in five minutes while wearing glasses to recreate different types of sight loss experienced by blind and partially sighted people (BPS). It came after research revealed 68 per cent of visually impaired adults found going to the supermarket so stressful that they prefer not going altogether. Only one shopper was able to complete the challenge in the time and all mistakenly picked up at least one incorrect item – such as custard instead of cream, or rigatoni pasta shapes instead of penne. It was hosted by blind broadcaster Lucy Edwards and was designed by Müller Yogurt & Desserts to highlight the struggles faced by people living with sight loss. George Vere, aged 31, a shopper who was given eyewear to remove his peripheral vision, said: “I had a complete lack of spatial awareness.” While Eleanor Palmer aged 23, who wore glasses allowing her to perceive light only, said: “Oh my gosh, that is so hard. It's so disorientating – you literally have no idea where you are in the supermarket.”