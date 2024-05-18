Supportive Meghan Markle looks on at husband Prince Harry in beautiful unseen photo from Nigeria trip

Britain's Prince Harry (2ndR), Duke of Sussex, and Britain's Meghan (R), Duchess of Sussex, react as Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu (unseen), gives a speech at the State Governor House in Lagos (Getty)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wrapped up their three-day visit to Nigeria on Sunday. But on Friday, a beautiful, unseen image of them in full swing of their trip was shared.

The image was taken by the couple's close friend Misan Harriman, who joined the Duke and Duchess as they headed overseas to promote Harry's Invictus Games. Nigeria made history as the first African country to take part in the competition last year in Dusseldorf.

The touching black and white photograph was the second snap in a 'photo dump' posted by the photographer-cum-director and showed the mother-of-two gazing on at her husband who was standing firmly as military officers walked on. .

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit the Nigerian Armed Forces’ Defence Headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria," Misan wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, the featured image saw the husband and wife duo walking together with officials. Meghan looked beautiful in a white trouser suit as she held her husband's hand.

"Meghan Markle is a proud wife!" one follower penned in the comments. A second added: "Wow you really captured such memorable moments."

The trip was certainly a memorable one for Meghan. Shortly after their travels, she opened up about the connections she made particularly with the young girls she met.

She told People Magazine: "I saw myself in them. I see the potential in all of these young girls—and, by the way, in these young boys as well."

She drew parallels between the aspirations she holds for these children and the hopes she harbours for her own children, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, two. "It's what we see in our own children—to give them that promise and excitement for their futures."

Harry also shed light on his experience in Nigeria: "Trips are about us being able to go out and go and focus on the things that mean so much to us," he explained, adding that real change comes from "being on the ground."