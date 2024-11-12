Suranne Jones and Happy Valley star join BBC's new rom-com series – and it sounds amazing

Suranne Jones has joined the cast of the BBC's upcoming rom-com series, Film Club, alongside Happy Valley actor Adam Long, Kaos star Nabhaan Rizwaan, and Three Girls actress Liv Hill – and it sounds so good!

The six-part drama marks the screenwriting debut of Sex Education star Aimee Lou Wood and House of the Dragon actor Ralph Davis.

Suranne Jones has joined the cast (Karwai Tang)

The story follows Evie (Wood), who hasn't left her house in half a year after a "wobble". She runs a film club in her garage every week, where her best friend Noa (Rizwan) joins her for a night of escapism. But when Noa gets a job offer that will take him across the country, the pair are forced to consider whether they might be more than just friends.

Suranne will play Evie's eccentric and unconventional mother, Suz, while Adam takes the role of Evie's boyfriend Josh. Meanwhile, Liv will play her sister, Izzie, and co-creator Ralph will portray Dominic, the Film Club's newest member.

The full synopsis reads: "Friday night. 7pm. Film Club Week 198. Evie hasn’t left the house in six months after a ‘wobble’, and Film Club is her escape. A weekly chance to create a world of wonder, deck the garage out in whatever the movie calls for and spend a few uninterrupted hours with Noa - her best friend and one of the few mates who still shows up.

Aimee Lou Wood, Nabhaan Rizwan, Suranne Jones, Adam Long, Liv Hill, Ralph Davis star in Film Club (Matt Holyoakk/Maciek Musialek/Stuart Bailey/Michael ShelfordPhil Sharp/Agata Nitecka)

"But tonight, things are different. Noa’s got big news. A dream job is taking him across the other side of the country, which means that all of this is ending. That reality is hitting. That they’re going to be forced to consider for the first time they might be more than just friends. Neither of them are the best when it comes to emotions but this time those emotions might be impossible to ignore."

It continues: "As if life weren’t challenging enough already, Evie is going to be navigating this amongst the eccentricity of her family home - living with her fiercely loving single mum Suz, sister Izzie, and handsome boyfriend/sometime man of the house Josh.

"Film Club is a witty and emotional show about love and family, about whether we should follow our hearts or heads, and being in love with a friend."

You may also like

Aimee Lou Wood is a co-creator, writer and star (David M. Benett)

Co-creator and star Aimee Lou Wood said of the series: "I'm thrilled that our beloved TV series Film Club, a project that Ralph and I have been writing for the past decade, starts shooting this week. We couldn’t be more excited, and grateful, to the incredible team we have assembled with the BBC. To bring this to life with Nabhaan and Suranne, two exceptional actors I have always admired, is a real honour."

Meanwhile, Surraine praised the script as "smart, sweet and punchy". "I've loved Aimee for a while now and think she is a beautifully real, honest and brilliantly funny talent, so it was no surprise the script she and Ralph Davis have created was the same," she said. "It's smart, sweet and punchy. I can't wait to be her tiger mum... and I get to film in my home town too."

Nabhaan added: "I'm excited, I feel relaxed and I'm ready... to parrrtaaayyy with the best of them!"

Film Club has commenced filming in Manchester and will air next year on BBC iPlayer and BBC Three.