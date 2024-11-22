Surprise visit for teen with passion for policing

A 17-year-old boy who is passionate about policing has enjoyed a surprise visit from a police community support officer.

Ryan Sissons, from Long Eaton in Derbyshire, was visited by Nottinghamshire Police PCSO Chris Jones.

The teenager's mother Sarah Sissons said the surprise "absolutely made his day" as her son "has always loved anything to do with the police".

Ryan, who is living with the effects of a brain injury, has always wanted to work in law enforcement but his mother says "sadly that probably won't happen".

PCSO Jones said he found out about Mr Sissons' love of police work when he saw a social media post from his mother.

He said: "As a community police officer, I knew from reading the post that I had the tools, time, and commitment to engage with Ryan to fulfil his lifetime ambition and I contacted his mum.

"We spoke about Ryan and his obsession and the best way to surprise him at home."

Within two days, PCSO Jones was knocking on the teenager's door, which he answered dressed in police uniform.

“It was a real pleasure being able to surprise Ryan, who was over the moon," PCSO Jones added.

"He was able to sit in the front of the car, followed by a tour which included getting locked in the rear cage, as authorised and witnessed by his parents."

Ryan previously dressed up as a police officer for his Halloween trick-or-treating.

"This surprise visit just absolutely made his day – he hasn’t shut up about it since," joked his mother.

"It was a really nice thing for Chris to do.”

Follow BBC Nottingham on Facebook, on X, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk or via WhatsApp on 0808 100 2210.

Related internet links