The surprising sea-and-sun Greek island that teems with wildlife in spring

The clue was all the khaki and camera bags. In mid-April, nine tenths of seats on the year’s first direct flight to the Greek island of Lesvos were occupied by wildlife enthusiasts. Here in the Aegean Sea, tourism’s shoulder season pivots around nature.

Many holidaymakers visit the third-largest island in Greece for its beaches, to savour its olives and to imbibe its ouzo, or to embrace a counter-culture inspired by resident poet Sappho, whose sixth-century-BC odes about same-sex relationships induced the word “lesbian”. But the sunseekers, foodies and hedonists come between June and August, leaving an economic shortfall on either side of winter olive-picking.

Catering for naturalists rather than naturists fills the gap. “The start of the tourist season is very strong thanks to birdwatchers,” says Stella Tekes, who co-runs Sea Horse Hotel in Molivos, a fishing village turned modest tourist centre.

Her sentiment is particularly true of Skala Kallonis, a coastal village half-an-hour’s drive south. George and Effy Kapsalis were the first hoteliers here, and have targeted Hotel Malemi – and Skala Kallonis more widely – at wildlife watchers for almost 30 years. The past decade has been tough for tourism, George explains, “with the Greek economic crisis, then media perception of the so-called ‘refugee crisis’, then Covid”. He hopes that reinvigorated enthusiasm for Lesvos’s wild side will help turn things around.

The Kapsalis chose their location astutely. A village statue commemorates Aristotle’s seminal biological studies at Kallonis: he discovered that dolphins were not fish, as commonly thought, and described how birds came from eggs. The Kapsalises’ hotel grounds reverberate with birdsong: purring turtle doves, a nightingale’s symphony and the eerie nocturnal song of a scops owl. Within walking distance, our group of wildlife travellers gawped at preposterously long-legged flamingos and stilts, multicoloured bee-eaters and pterodactyl-like black storks. Scores of bird species pause their migration from Africa around Skala Kallonis, so birdwatchers gravitate here.

As we ventured more widely across this intensely rural island – the size of Greater London but with 1 per cent of its population – every car or minibus that drew up poured forth binocular-toting visitors. A seasonal WhatsApp group with hundreds of members thrummed with up-to-the-minute sightings of evocatively named birds: olive-tree warbler, spur-winged plover, Eleonora’s falcon. Inspired by Aristotle, Lesvos’s fame for migratory birds is rightly outlasting its infamy for human migrants.

Even beyond the transitory birdlife that sprinkles stardust in spring and autumn, there is much to enthral. Although just one-hundredth the size of Britain, Lesvos harbours more species of plant, butterfly, dragonfly, reptile and amphibian. Moreover, lying 20 times closer to Turkey than mainland Greece, Lesvos “boasts a uniquely Asian aspect,” the tour leader Philip Precey explains, “with animals and plants that exist pretty much nowhere else in Europe”.

We stumbled across these specialities in pleasingly contrasting landscapes. Beneath a forest of Turkish pine, we spotted our first masked shrike. This piebald, hook-billed predator with apricot-flushed flanks lives no further west than Macedonia. On the isolated hill of Ipsilou, topped by a ninth-century monastery, a singing cinereous bunting marked the segue between leg-lacerating spiny scrub and shady oak forest. The bird’s sun-yellow face glowed above otherwise ashy garb. Three Aegean islands form its sole European enclave.

Nearby, starred agamas – gilded, punk-haired reptiles that appear more dragon than lizard – bossed rocky skylines atop the tallest boulders. They made up for us failing to see a javelin sand boa: in battles, Ancient Greeks would reputedly hurl Europe’s only constrictor at invading enemies.

Some animals’ names speak of the east. A Persian squirrel, having shunned scrambling along trunks to sunbathe, belly-flopped on a rock, its russet limbs outstretched. Levant water frogs chorused from a drinking trough on a gently cultivated hillside. Eastern festoon butterflies flirted on lacy wings as males pursued females through glaucous-green olive groves, and females sought bizarre plants called birthworts – “shaped like birth canals,” Philip explained – on which to lay eggs.

All too regularly, the wildlife diversity overwhelmed us. “It’s difficult to know where to look,” one group member mock-grumbled, “‘when you have a short-toed snake-eagle overhead, a starred agama in front and a scarce swallowtail behind you.” Even so, sneakily, it was plants that stole the show.

Wherever we wandered – high or low, lush or arid – we encountered floral spectacles. Ice-blue stock and candy-pink catchfly carpeted Skala Kallonis’s seaside strand: this is a place of beach blooms, not beach bums. Lazing over a quarter of the island, traditionally managed olive groves that produce the liquid gold of Lesvos’s primary export also furnish a painter’s palette of ground flora, with brush strokes of crimson, indigo and sun-blushed yellow. Strolling near the hidden village of Lafionas, Philip identified an astonishing 20 species of flowering plant in a single square metre, including the golden pom-poms of head-high giant fennel.

On the slopes of Mount Olympus, humid forests of sweet chestnut elucidated Lesvos’s historical name of Lassia (“the densely forested one”). We bimbled between rafts of peacock anemones whose rayed florets flushed intense scarlet or deep purple. Although too early for the outlandish Komper’s orchid, whose tubers are illicitly harvested for aphrodisiacs, we counted 14 other types of orchid. They included the amusingly named naked man orchid, whose priapic form suggests no need for performance enhancement.

Our week expired too soon. It was a wrench to leave such richness. I yearned to stay longer; others did. Our return flight departed half-empty, the more knowing wildlife-watchers remaining for a fortnight. Lesvos’s shoulder season was theirs.

Species to look out for on Lesvos

Cinereous bunting

This lemon-headed, finch-like bird tops every visiting birdwatcher’s wish list because it is so hard to see anywhere else in the world. Except on Lesvos and two fellow Greek islands, it nests solely in the mountains of southern Turkey and southern Iran.

Starred agama

An inveterate sunbather, this dragon-like lizard typically crests the summit of cliff faces. Despite fierce looks, it is actually rather timid, never straying far from a bolt-hole. It is Europe’s sole species of agama; the remainder live in Asia or Africa.

Levant water frog

This large amphibian hops into Europe only in eastern Greece. Congregating opportunistically in lakes, ponds, streams and even cisterns, it is particularly noticeable in spring, when males seek to court females by quacking and rasping throughout both day and night.

Eastern festoon

Ranging from Albania to Iraq, this eye-catching, spring-flying butterfly graces open woodland and olive groves. Its lemony wings are stitched black and spotted with blazing red. Females lay their eggs on birthwort leaves, which the resulting caterpillars later munch.

Komper’s orchid

Flowering in May, particularly on Mount Olympus, this spectacular two-foot-high orchid boasts pink, hooded flowers ending in long, flailing ribbons. Its natural rarity is exacerbated by commercial harvesting of the root for use in an aphrodisiac Turkish drink called salep.

Essentials

James Lowen travelled as a guest of Wildlife Travel (01954 713575; wildlife-travel.co.uk), which has two tours running in May 2024 from £1,995 per person including flights, accommodation, food, transport and guiding.