'Surreal' low tide festival amazes holidaymakers

An estimated 200 people attended the festival held on the channel between Tresco and Bryher [BBC]

A festival has taken place on a channel between two islands in the Isles of Scilly.

Organisers said the channel between Tresco and Bryher would normally be under 20ft of water but a "sandbar shindig" could take place due to very low tides.

The festival, called The Low Tide Event, was first held in 2015.

Holidaymaker Judith Hawarden estimated 200 people attended this year's event, which she described as "amazing".

Local traders and entertainers from across the Isles of Scilly joined the event [BBC]

Ms Hawarden said: "It was surreal watching everyone pour onto the sand.

"We have some grown-up children at home who are desperate to visit now too."

There are only two future dates lined up for the festival, in April and September 2025.

The Tresco Island spokesperson said: "Each event varies, with different stallholders joining us for our sandbar shindig.

"At each event, we're also joined by a small and varying collection of local producers from across the islands."

Follow BBC Cornwall on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story