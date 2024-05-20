Survey reveals fresh and quick way to calm anxiety
The simplest tool to calm anxiety is just a step away, according to a recent study. A survey of 2,000 Americans with outdoor spaces at home revealed that 94% of respondents agreed that the simple act of stepping outside helps them relax when stressed or anxious. On average, respondents reported it takes about nine minutes to calm down and unwind when stressed after stepping out for fresh air. Commissioned by TruGreen for Mental Health Awareness Month in May, and conducted by Talker Research, the research found that seven in ten have made a conscious decision to spend time more outside to improve their mental health.