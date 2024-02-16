The Sussexes tell critics they ‘will not be broken’ in row over new website

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex toured the Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex “will not be broken,” a spokesman for the couple has insisted following criticism of their rebrand.

Prince Harry and Meghan prompted a backlash after launching a major overhaul of their website on Monday, using the coat of arms she was issued when she married into the Royal family.

It was followed by reports that the parents of two are now using “Sussex” as the official surname for their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, rather than Mountbatten-Windsor, their given name at birth.

The couple were accused by critics of attempting to re-assert their royal status with the rebrand, particularly with the use of the distinctive emblem.

Now a spokesman for the Office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has defended them amid the backlash, insisting that “they’re still here” despite the criticism.

They told The Mirror: “We’ve heard time and time again that certain opportunities are make or break for the couple.

“They’re still here. They’re still working and pursuing what they believe in, despite constantly being challenged and criticised. This couple will not be broken.”

Hugo Vickers, the royal biographer, said their use of the coat of arms showed the Sussexes were still 'asserting their royal status' - Kensington Palace/Reuters

The couple have embarked on a three-day tour in Vancouver, Canada, to promote the seventh Invictus Games being held in 2025.

They put on a united front on the slopes in Whistler ski resort on Wednesday, holding hands and smiling in the below-freezing conditions to meet wounded veterans who hope to participate in the next Games.

On Thursday, Prince Harry tried his hand at skeleton bobsled twice, reaching a high speed of 99 km per hour as he whizzed down the frozen track.

As he finished his second run, he quipped: “Let’s keep going until the sun goes down”, saying it was “even better” than his first.

Asked if the Duchess would have a go at the daring sport, she laughed and replied “no way”.

“Everyone should have a go at least once in their lives,” Prince Harry was heard saying.

The Duke on a skeleton bobsled - James Whatling Photography

Their visit follows a week of criticism levelled at the couple for the rebrand, with critics arguing it could clash with the “spirit” of the pair’s understanding with Buckingham Palace to not trade on their royal status.

Hugo Vickers, the royal biographer, said their use of the coat of arms showed the Sussexes were still “asserting their royal status”.

He added: “They said they would not trade on their royal status, and this is very much doing so.”

A source close to the couple dismissed the backlash of the use of their titles in America, saying: “Sussex is their surname and family name. That is a fact.”

A bid to unite the pair’s projects

It is understood that the relaunch is a bid to unite the pair’s projects and both their children under the same overall website.

Since stepping down as working royals in 2020 and relocating to the US, the couple have faced claims in the media that their relationship has been put under strain and pressure.

Thursday’s statement that they “will not be broken” marks a distinctive message to put those rumours to bed.

It came after they shared an evening with indigenous peoples in Canada, who they thanked for “welcoming Invictus Games onto their sacred land”.

At a reception on their first evening in Vancouver the couple met with First Nations youth ambassadors at the Squamish Lílwat Cultural Centre in Whistler and were presented with the Invictus Games 2025 logo.

A statement on their new website said: “The evening and presentation were extremely meaningful.

“IG2025 and the couple could not be more proud to share the artists’ piece with the world.

“The couple recognise the significance of the First Nations communities welcoming the Invictus Games onto their sacred land and are thankful for the warmth and hospitality.”

The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, the first to host winter adaptive sports, will be held on the traditional territories of the Lílwat, Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh Nations in Canada.