This is the sweet moment a new dad met his baby son for the first time two months after he was born. Ellie Gorley, 24, met now-hubby Oguzcan Aktaş, 25, when they were working together at a hotel in Turkey. But via complications meant he couldn't join her back in the UK for the birth of this son. Finally his visa was granted and an adorable video shows him meeting Ruben at the airport after he touched down in the UK.