This Sweet And Spicy Trader Joe's Snack Belongs On Your Next Charcuterie Board

It's no secret that Trader Joe's sells a plethora of delicious, unique snacks that you can't find in other grocery stores. Many of TJ's snacks are only available seasonally, and every few months, it releases tasty offerings worth stocking up on. Trader Joe's Strawberry & Jalapeño Crisps are the latest to fall into that category, especially if you want to create perfect charcuterie boards all summer.

These crisps strike an ideal balance between spicy and sweet, and the nutty crunch paired with the chewy pieces of dried strawberry gives them a perfectly interesting texture, too. You'll find sunflower seeds in the buttermilk cracker base, which add a great extra layer of flavor. The jalapeños provide the perfect amount of heat — you'll feel the kick, but it won't leave your eyes watering. Good charcuterie boards are all about balancing flavors, so adding these crackers is a great way to step up your snack game.

Read more: 27 Discontinued Trader Joe's Items Shoppers Miss The Most

What To Pair With Trader Joe's Strawberry & Jalapeño Crisps

box of Strawberry & Jalapaño Crisps with cheese plates - Trader Joe's

Nothing goes better with these crisps than cheese, but some varieties pair better with the sweet and spicy flavor than others. Soft, creamy cheeses are great since they act as a textural foil to the crunch of the crisps. Goat cheese is a tasty option (and the favorite of many Trader Joe's fans on the internet) because the tang adds yet another layer of flavor. You can use regular cream cheese if you want something milder, and you can't go wrong if you appreciate a nice brie.

The Trader Joe's website recommends pairing them with its Unexpected Cheddar, which is aged cheddar cheese mixed with parmesan. You don't have to stop at this classic version either; Trader Joe's fans are buzzing over a new nostalgic product — Unexpected Cheddar Cheese Spread. It's a spreadable way to incorporate a TJ fan favorite.

Since these crisps are already spicy, steer clear of pairing them with spicy meats like spicy chorizo unless you really want to feel the heat. Stick to classics like prosciutto, and don't hesitate to up the sweetness with fruit spreads or honey.

Tips For Building The Best Charcuterie Board With Strawberry & Jalapaño Crisps

charcuterie board with grapes - Pixsicle Photography/Getty Images

As we said, building a charcuterie board is an art that requires balancing flavors — but it's also about balancing textures and richness. Having an ingredient to build your board around can be helpful if you feel overwhelmed, so keeping the flavors of the crisps in mind when choosing your other ingredients is a good strategy.

When it comes to cheeses, you should aim to offer both a soft and a hard variety. A common mistake to avoid when making a charcuterie board is forgetting to vary textures, so if you want more than two cheese varieties, lean into soft ones since these crisps are so crunchy. Don't forget to put serving knives out with your board since you don't want the crisps breaking off into your cheeses.

Though meats and cheeses are the spotlight of charcuterie boards, little extras like nuts, sweeteners like honey or jam, and fruit can take your board from good to great. Of course, you could use strawberries or strawberry jam to lean into the flavor of the crisps, but crunchier fruits like apples also work well. Presentation matters, too. For a well-designed charcuterie board, organize your ingredients first to have a bird's-eye view of what you're working with.

Read the original article on The Daily Meal.